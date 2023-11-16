Bill Clinton describes Israel-Hamas conflict as ‘heartbreaking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Bill Clinton describes Israel-Hamas conflict as ‘heartbreaking’

By Press Association
Former US president Bill Clinton during an in-conversation with Hilary Clinton, the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, and the Vice-Chancellor of Swansea University, Professor Paul Boyle (PA)
Former US president Bill Clinton during an in-conversation with Hilary Clinton, the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, and the Vice-Chancellor of Swansea University, Professor Paul Boyle (PA)

Former US president Bill Clinton has described the conflict in the Gaza Strip as “heartbreaking” as he urged people to find “common ground”.

Mr Clinton was in the Oval Office at the time of the Oslo Accords in 1993 and used his presidency to build peace and stability between Israel and Palestinians.

The current conflict was triggered by a wide-ranging Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7 in which the militants killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and captured some 240 men, women and children.

Former US President Bill Clinton addresses the audience at Swansea University about the global political challenges (Ben Birchall/PA)
Former US president Bill Clinton addresses the audience at Swansea University about the global political challenges (Ben Birchall/PA)

Israel responded with a weeks-long air campaign and a ground invasion of northern Gaza, vowing to remove Hamas from power and crush its military capabilities.

More than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed, two-thirds of them women and minors, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Speaking at an event at Swansea University, Mr Clinton said: “It’s terrible, heartbreaking for someone like me who worked for eight years for peace in the Middle East.

“I know Gaza, I know the old city of Jerusalem and the West Bank. It’s heartbreaking.

“You have every day to make a choice – all of you.

“Do you believe that you can do better together or keep telling each other that it is our differences that are all that matter, or keep struggling for common ground.”

Mr Clinton, who had joined his wife – former secretary of state Hillary Clinton – at an event discussing leadership for future generations, said the current global unrest was a reaction to the building of democracy and cooperation at the end of the Cold War.

“It was only a matter of time before people who didn’t believe in democracy, and didn’t believe in the rule of law, and believed that their differences with their neighbours were more important than what they had in common,” he said.

Hillary Clinton warned of the dangers of disinformation during the event (Ben Birchall/PA)
Hillary Clinton warned of the dangers of disinformation during the event (Ben Birchall/PA)

“We are living through a series of reactions, and it will either derail what could be a moment of greatest peace and cooperation and advances in science and technology, human understanding and history or another one of those disappointing phases that throws us back into something that we would all not want to live through.

“My gut is that we will get through this, and we will resume allowing systematic cooperation overcome conflict.

“It won’t happen unless people stand up for cooperation over conflict, for peace over war and for what we have in common is more important than our interested differences and make it possible for those differences to help us all.”

Mr Clinton also urged continuing international support for Ukraine and said Vladimir Putin’s invasion was “truly terrible”.

“They are not asking anyone to die for them, all they are asking for is we give them the means to defend themselves,” he said.

“If you think that its bad now, you have no idea what the European future will look like if Putin follows through on Ukraine.”

Ms Clinton warned people to be wary of those promoting disinformation saying there were nation states, terrorists and “other actors” who were trying to tell a “version of reality that is not true”.

“It is important that especially today that we try see through the many smokescreens that are being thrown up, that try and create these divisions,” she said.

“We have to make the effort to stay well informed about what is really happening – what the facts are versus the fiction – but have to equip ourselves and others to withstand those forces of divisiveness that are very prevalent on so many platforms on the internet that keep people unsettled about what is happening in the world.

“I am ultimately optimistic. As one of my predecessors as secretary of state, Madeleine Albright, would always say when asked if she was an optimist, she would say, ‘Yes, I am an optimist who worries a lot’.”

Ms Clinton, whose great grandparents were from Wales, has close ties with the university as the law school is named after her and she also launched a global challenges programme for master’s degree students.

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford and the university’s vice-chancellor Paul Boyle also took part in the discussion.