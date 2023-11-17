PM denies plan amounts to ‘tinkering’ with Rwanda scheme after Braverman swipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM denies plan amounts to ‘tinkering’ with Rwanda scheme after Braverman swipe

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak defended his announcement of emergency legislation and a new treaty with Kigali (Leon Neal/PA)
Rishi Sunak defended his announcement of emergency legislation and a new treaty with Kigali (Leon Neal/PA)

Rishi Sunak has denied “tinkering” with the Rwanda policy after his sacked former home secretary suggested his plan to save the scheme would fail without more radical measures.

The Prime Minister defended his announcement of emergency legislation and a new treaty with Kigali in a bid to address issues that led the UK’s highest court to rule the deal was unlawful.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to a school in Bolsover, Mr Sunak insisted he will “work night and day” to ensure domestic courts cannot “systemically” block flights to the east African nation.

Rishi Sunak visit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to broadcasters during a visit to a school in Bolsover on Friday (Peter Powell/PA)

Asked whether his rescue plan amounted to “tinkering with plan A… (without) a serious alternative”, he said: “No, as I said, the progress we’ve made this year on tackling this issue is meaningful.

“The number of crossings are down by a third this year, because we’re co-operating with other countries to crack down on the criminal gangs.”

He added: “We can pass these laws in Parliament that will give us the powers and the tools we need. Then we can get the flights off and whether it’s the House of Lords or the Labour Party standing in our way I will take them on because I want to get this thing done and I want to stop the boats.”

Mr Sunak declined to say whether he would call a general election if the upper chamber blocked the new law, instead insisting it was up to Labour to help it reach the statute books.

Cumulative arrivals by people crossing the English Channel in small boats
(PA Graphics)

“The real question is: is the Labour Party going to stand in the way and stop this from happening, or are they going to work with us and support this Bill so we can get it through as quickly as possible?” he said.

Sir Keir Starmer later accused the Government of opting to “blame somebody else for their failure” as he demanded ministers “stop pursuing the expensive gimmicks that are just wasting time.”

It comes after Suella Braverman, who was ousted in a reshuffle earlier this week, wrote a scathing article in which she claimed a solution to the challenge of stopping migrants crossing the English Channel “demands of the Government an end to self-deception and spin”.

“Tinkering with a failed plan will not stop the boats,” she wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

Mr Sunak is facing concerns over the dilemma from both sides of his party, with one-nation Tory Damian Green defending the PM against Mrs Braverman’s attack but stressing the importance of observing the rule of law.

“It’s not just all our own laws passed by Parliament, and all international treaties that we have signed, that Suella wants to sweep away,” Mr Green told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Conservative leadership bid
Damian Green said governments must ‘obey the law’ (PA)

“Conservatives believe in a democratic country run by the rule of law. And dictators, Xi and Putin, would prefer to have the state completely untrammelled by any law. And so, as a democrat I oppose it.

“But quite specifically as a Conservative, because if we Conservatives don’t believe that the state should be controlled by the law, that the Government has to obey the law as much as you or I have to obey the law, then that seems to me to be very profoundly unconservative.”

Meanwhile, Lord Sumption, a former Supreme Court judge, told the BBC the plan to use a law to declare Rwanda as safe was “profoundly discreditable”, “constitutionally really quite extraordinary”, and would “effectively overrule” a decision by the UK’s highest court.

Mr Sunak’s two-pronged strategy to dealing with the Supreme Court judgment is to announce an emergency law that he says will enable Parliament to “unequivocally” declare Rwanda a safe destination for asylum seekers.

He will also publish an upgraded agreement with the country which is expected to attempt to address the court’s concerns around refoulement – the potential for refugees whose applications for asylum are rejected by Kigali to be sent back to the country they are fleeing.

A Government source indicated the treaty with Rwanda would be published “shortly” but not as soon as Monday, as reports earlier suggested.