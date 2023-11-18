Hunt warns of ‘difficult decisions’ on benefits as he mulls inheritance tax cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt warns of ‘difficult decisions’ on benefits as he mulls inheritance tax cut

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt might cut benefits while reducing tax on some of the wealthiest (James Manning/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said “difficult decisions to reform the welfare state” are needed as he considers squeezing benefits by billions while slashing inheritance tax.

Mr Hunt indicated he could reduce levies on businesses as he gave his strongest hint yet that he will use Wednesday’s autumn statement to cut taxes in a bid to boost economic growth.

But slashing inheritance tax while effectively cutting working-age welfare payments for millions of people would be bound to draw criticism for supporting the wealthy while others struggle with the high cost of living.

Speaking to broadcasters on Saturday during a visit to Milton Keynes, the Chancellor said: “You are going to have to wait until Wednesday to hear the decisions I take but one thing I want to be very clear about: there’s no easy way to reduce the tax burden.

“What we need to do is take difficult decisions to reform the welfare state.”

Typically ministers use the September figure for inflation when uprating working-age benefits, which would mean a 6.7% hike.

But Mr Hunt has not ruled out using October’s far lower figure of 4.6%, which economists say would cut spending by around £3 billion.

The savings would largely impact working-age households receiving disability or means-tested benefits, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Inflation graphic
(PA Graphics)

Slashing inheritance tax – potentially by half – would be popular with the Tory right as Rishi Sunak comes under growing pressure from that wing of his party but would only directly benefit a small proportion of the public.

Only around 4% of deaths in 2020/21 resulted in inheritance tax being paid, with exemptions allowing many couples to pass on up to £1 million tax-free.

Mr Hunt declined to comment on taxes on Saturday but said he will “not do anything to jeopardise” the battle against inflation, after the Prime Minister’s target of halving it this year was hit.

Having in the past only used the most cautious of language, Mr Hunt gave his strongest hint yet that he will unveil tax cuts this week by telling the Telegraph they had “turned the corner in a big way”.

“Without pre-empting the decisions that the Prime Minister and I make, this is an autumn statement for growth. It’s a turning point for the economy,” he said in the interview.

Asked if now was the time to go for economic growth, Mr Hunt said: “Yes, absolutely. This is the moment. We’ve got to go for it as a country and I think we’ve got a big, big opportunity.”

He added: “The big message on tax cuts is there is a path to reducing the tax burden and a Conservative government will take that path.”

The options for cutting inheritance tax – which is charged at 40% on estates of more than £325,000, with an extra £175,000 towards a main residence passed to direct descendants – include reducing it by 50%, 30% or 20%, according to The Times.

Lord Clarke
Lord Clarke said it is not the tax cut he would choose (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Tories are said to then be considering making abolishing it entirely an election manifesto pledge next year, which could cost £7 billion a year in the short term.

However, the Institute for Fiscal Studies forecast that the amount that the tax raises could rise to more than £15 billion by 2033.

Conservative former chancellor Lord Clarke said the move would be welcomed by MPs on the Tory right as the party lags more than 20 points behind Labour in the polls, but others would find it “appalling”.