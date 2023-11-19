Only one in seven GPs has sufficient access to mental health staff – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Only one in seven GPs has sufficient access to mental health staff – survey

By Press Association
Some 804 responses were received (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Some 804 responses were received (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A survey of GPs found only 14% felt they had sufficient access to mental health practitioners, prompting the Lib Dems to say the Scottish Government has broken its commitments.

The survey of GPs was carried out in the year running up to November 2022 and received 804 responses.

The GPs were asked about what types of other professionals their practices had access to over the past three years.

Just 14% said they had sufficient access to mental health practitioners, while 13% said the same of urgent care staff and 29% said the same of pharmacy staff.

The survey assessed the first three years of reform that was carried out through the General Medical Services 2018 contract.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “My party worked so hard to persuade the Government of the importance of putting mental health practitioners into surgeries in every corner of Scotland.

“GPs were promised new colleagues to help lessen the load and improve the mental health care available.

“But, with Humza Yousaf as Health Secretary, the Government actually hit pause on its pledge to train and hire more staff. £50 million was cut from mental health last winter.

“And the Royal College of GPs say commitments to expand local teams in the remainder of this Parliament won’t be met.”

He added: “Scotland needs world-class mental health services.

“The Health Secretary has already broken his personal commitment to everyone waiting for help to clear mental health waiting lists.

“Why is he now breaking his commitments to GPs too?”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “While this survey has found evidence of some easing of GP workloads through the support of multi-disciplinary teams, which include mental health professionals, we are continuing to invest in this important area.

“We have already prioritised investment to build mental health capacity in primary care; more than 600 additional mental health workers have been recruited to GP practices under the previous Mental Health Strategy and the Primary Care Improvement Fund. We have allocated more than £107 million since 2018 to enable recruitment, as part of that Mental Health Strategy.

“We’re determined to go further and will continue to work with the NHS to grow the workforce and seek improvements in support, assessment and treatment in primary care settings, as set out in our recently published delivery plan.”