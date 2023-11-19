UK spending £1.5m on minibuses and electric vehicles for Albanian prison system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK spending £1.5m on minibuses and electric vehicles for Albanian prison system

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak with Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama in Downing Street (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Thirty-seven minibuses and electric vehicles have been provided to Albania by the Government at a cost of £1.5 million, as part of a recent deal to return Albanian prisoners.

The arrangement, announced in May, will see 200 Albanian nationals jailed in England and Wales sent home for the rest of their sentence.

In return, the Government said it would help “modernise” the Albanian prison system.

The deal had been expected to cost the Ministry of Justice around £8 million over two years, with other funding coming from the Home Office.

Officials insisted that represents a cost saving, pointing to the fact it costs £40,000 a year to house each prisoner here.

New details from Government contracts, published this month, show that part of the multi-million pound deal is going towards kitting out the Albanian prison service with a new fleet of vehicles.

Around £500,000 will be spent on 15 electric vehicles, while 22 new minibuses will be provided to Albania’s prison service at a cost of more than £1 million.

The Government described the provision of electric vehicles as “part of the drive towards net zero and is part of a wider greening initiative”.

Announcing the arrangement in May, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said the “public expects that foreign criminals should serve their sentences overseas – not in our prisons at the expense of the taxpayer”.

He promised that the deal “will speed up the removal of these offenders and give victims confidence that serious criminals will continue to face justice and spend the remainder of their sentence behind bars”.

The Ministry of Justice would not say when the vehicles will be delivered or whether more vehicles could be sent in the future.