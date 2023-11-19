Reeves: Some protests aimed at MPs over Gaza war have ‘crossed the line’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Reeves: Some protests aimed at MPs over Gaza war have ‘crossed the line’

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Some demonstrations aimed at MPs over their stance on the war in Gaza have “crossed the line from protest to intimidation”, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said.

The Labour frontbencher condemned protests outside MPs’ homes as “totally unacceptable” and urged those calling for a ceasefire to do so “in a responsible way”.

The Labour leadership abstained on a Commons vote on Wednesday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza but Sir Keir Starmer suffered the biggest rebellion of his leadership as 56 of his MPs, including 10 shadow ministers and parliamentary aides, defied the party whip to vote in favour.

The Labour leadership has instead called for longer “humanitarian pauses” and for Israel to “protect hospitals” and end the “siege” on water, food and other essentials into Gaza.

Asked on Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme about protests outside MPs’ offices, Ms Reeves said: “I believe in the right to protest, I don’t believe in the right to intimidate.

“Some of those protests, I believe, over the last few days have crossed the line from protest to intimidation. Protesting outside people’s homes, putting pressure on them in that way, I think it’s totally unacceptable.

“In a democracy we elect our MPs and they make decisions. They represent their constituents but they also listen to all of the evidence. Anything that would attempt to intimidate an MP to vote in a certain way or to put pressure on them – it is anti-democratic in my view.”

Ms Reeves added: “I would urge those people who are conducting those protests: I understand why you call for a ceasefire but do things in a responsible way and don’t intimidate or put pressure in that way on elected representatives, or anyone else for that matter.”

She told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that the “huge pressure” MPs have been put under leading up to the vote and afterwards is “very concerning”, adding: “(Former home secretary) Suella Braverman’s comments about these being hate marches et cetera are appalling but I don’t support the intimidation of members of Parliament.”

Ms Reeves added: “This sort of intimidation and taking protests to people’s homes, I think that goes beyond the line.”

She said it has not happened to her but has to some of her colleagues.

MPs on both sides of the ceasefire debate have faced abuse since Wednesday’s Commons vote.

Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens had her constituency office vandalised after abstaining on the Gaza vote, while Naz Shah, who quit the front bench to support a ceasefire, said she has received “Islamophobic hatred”.