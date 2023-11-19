Varadkar raises concerns about EU ‘double standards’ on Israel and Palestine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Varadkar raises concerns about EU ‘double standards’ on Israel and Palestine

By Press Association
Leo Varadkar said Shannon Airport was not being used by the US military to support Israel (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said there is “double standards” from the EU and some Western powers in relation to Israel and Palestine.

The Taoiseach said the stance of some Western countries in response to the Israel-Hamas war had “undermined the fight” to garner support for Ukraine as it battles against the ongoing Russian invasion.

He said that neither Shannon Airport, nor any other Irish airport, was being used by the US military to support Israel.

“No. You have to receive express permission to bring munitions through any airport in Ireland and they have to be signed off on by the Department of Transport and the Minister for Transport, and that’s not happening,” the Taoiseach told RTE.

Mr Varadkar said he believed the Irish Government was “matching our words” when it came to its stance on Israel and Palestine, and that other countries had taken a “double standards” approach but Ireland had not.

“I don’t think that’s true in relation to Ireland,” he told The Week in Politics.

“If they’re saying that in relation to the European Union and some Western powers, I think they’re correct and I made that point at the peace conference in Paris, that there can’t be double standards when it comes to the conflict in Ukraine.

“That when it comes to international humanitarian law, it has to apply across the board.

“One of the concerns I have is that the double standards that are being applied by some countries in the West is actually undermining the fight in Ukraine.

“Because one of the things that I’ve been working very hard on, and European leaders have been working very hard on, is to gain support for Ukraine across the global south – from Africa, from Latin America, from Asia – saying to them that what’s happening in Ukraine is a war of aggression, it’s an imperialist war.

“Unfortunately, some of the double standards that we’ve seen from a lot of Western powers has undermined that fight.”

The Taoiseach was speaking after thousands of pro-Palestine protesters marched through Dublin city and carried out a sit-in outside the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Government has confirmed that 50 Irish citizens and their dependants have fled Gaza in recent days as part of international efforts to evacuate people with foreign passports.

Some Irish citizens from Gaza arrived from Cairo at Dublin Airport this weekend.