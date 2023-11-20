Union backing for Labour’s New Deal for Working People

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Union backing for Labour’s New Deal for Working People

By Press Association
Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, will say Labour’s plans for workers would be a ‘game changer’ for productivity (Pete Byrne/PA)
Labour’s plans for workers would be a “game changer” for productivity, according to unions.

The TUC said Labour’s New Deal for Working People would also boost growth after years of economic decline.

General secretary Paul Nowak will tell business leaders at a CBI conference that coupled with a coherent industrial strategy, it would provide the economic reset the country needs.

He will call on employers to “embrace Labour’s economic reset” and work with unions to boost productivity, skills and security at work.

Mr Nowak will say: “After years of economic decline, Labour’s New Deal would be a gamechanger for productivity and boost growth.

“Decent, secure jobs are essential to building a motivated, healthy, innovative workforce – where workers share fairly in productivity gains.

“It would mark a new era of a grown-up, constructive approach to industrial relations, where disputes are solved through negotiation.

“The Tories’ lack of an economic plan for jobs, growth and living standards has cost workers and industry dear.

“Decent employers will recognise the promise of Labour’s economic reset and work with unions to boost productivity, skills and security at work.”