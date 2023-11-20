Female pupils encouraged to ‘challenge bias’ to create fairer world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Female pupils encouraged to ‘challenge bias’ to create fairer world

By Press Association
Marina Legge Gardiner says girls’ schools are helping to create a fairer world through their pupils (Ed Nix/GSA/PA)
Female pupils are encouraged to “challenge bias” in society to help create a fairer world for all, a leading headteacher will say.

Marina Gardiner Legge, headteacher of Oxford High School, will say the power of “the modern suffragette” is needed to challenge the status quo.

Mrs Gardiner Legge, president of the Girls’ Schools Association (GSA), will give a speech where she will highlight the benefits of girls-only education.

She will tell headteachers at the GSA’s two-day conference in the Cotswolds: “In our schools and as school leaders, we seek to unleash girls and their full brilliance to confidently go out into the world to challenge bias.

“Girls’ schools are helping to create a fairer world through our pupils who are, and always have been, firebrands and trailblazing campaigners.”

The GSA president will add: “(Girls) need to understand how to speak up and speak out, and what to do when the world isn’t ready to hear you – to harness persistence and resilience and that inner sense of determination and moral courage to continue knocking on the door even when it is closed to you – or appears to be.”

In a speech to more than 150 leaders of girls’ schools on Monday, Mrs Gardiner Legge will argue that alumnae of girls’ schools are “flipping the script and starting to solve the problems women face.”

The GSA president will cite Soma Sara, founder of the Everyone’s Invited website which highlights victims’ stories of sexual abuse, as an example.

Mrs Gardiner Legge will say: “The world needs young women of influence and persistence, who won’t take no for an answer but will inspire others and challenge until organisations do what is right, rather than what is easy.”

Addressing school leaders at the conference near Cirencester, she will add: “Our world desperately needs the voices and presence of women in every sphere. We do not need more people happy with the status quo – we need the power of the activist – the modern suffragette.”