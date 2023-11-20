Independence could help marine sector reach full potential, Gougeon says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Independence could help marine sector reach full potential, Gougeon says

By Press Association
Independence could help Scotlad’s marine sector achieve its ‘full potential’ Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said (Jane Barlow/PA)
Independence could help Scotlad's marine sector achieve its 'full potential' Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said (Jane Barlow/PA)

Independence would allow for the “full potential” of Scotland’s marine sector to be unlocked, the Rural Affairs Secretary has said.

Mairi Gougeon said leaving the UK and becoming an independent member of the European Union could help reverse the impact of Brexit on the sector.

A Scottish Government paper published on Friday told how an independent Scotland could join the EU within two to five years of negotiations starting.

The next in the series of pro-independence Building A New Scotland papers is due to be launched on Tuesday – with the latest one focused on the impact independence could have on the country’s marine sector.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon will unveil a paper on Tuesday setting out the impact independence could have on Scotland’s marine sector. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

That sector is a “national asset”, Ms Gougeon said, but she stressed that it was “only with the full powers of independence that we can unlock its full potential”.

The Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Secretary stated: “Brexit has significantly impacted Scotland’s marine sector, creating major barriers to trade, reducing access to labour and a loss of fishing opportunities for parts of our fleet.

“As an independent EU Member State, Scotland would for the first time be able to negotiate for its own priorities at the heart of Europe.”

Ms Gougeon added: “I look forward to publishing our paper and setting out how by independence can help to address the current challenges in our marine sector and benefit our people, communities, economy and environment.”