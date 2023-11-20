Treasury accused of ‘pure dogma’ by Patrick Vallance in pandemic notes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Treasury accused of ‘pure dogma’ by Patrick Vallance in pandemic notes

By Press Association
The former chief scientific adviser was giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Patrick Vallance criticised the Treasury in private notes written during the pandemic, accusing it of “pure dogma”.

The Government’s former chief scientific adviser admitted his comments in October 2021 were probably made late at night in “frustration”, but said there was a lack of transparency on analysis of Covid-19’s impact on the economy.

The entry said: “Economic predictions. HMT (the Treasury) saying economy nearly back to normal and Plan B would cost £18 billion.

Sir Patrick Vallance was giving evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

“No evidence, no transparency, pure dogma and wrong throughout.”

When questioned on the comments, Sir Patrick said: “I did think there was a lack of transparency on the economic side and it was difficult to know exactly what modelling had been done, and what input there had been to various assertions and comments made.”

Andrew O’Connor KC, counsel to the inquiry, referred to evidence provided earlier this month by Ben Warner, a data scientist and a key ally of Dominic Cummings who worked in Government at the time.

He said the lack of economic modelling in decision making was the “biggest absence” throughout the pandemic.

Sir Patrick admitted his comments were probably made in ‘frustration’ (James Manning/PA)

“I found that HMT was severely limited when it came to specialists in science, advanced analytics, technology or data and so on,” Mr Warner added.

Sir Patrick agreed that a lack of transparency on the economic analysis informing decisions “made it very difficult”.

He added: “It wasn’t publicly available and that created, I think, an imbalance where the science advice was there for everybody to see.

“The economic advice wasn’t and it wasn’t obvious what it was based upon and therefore unduly weighted the science advice in the public mind, I think, and created a real problem in terms of how decisions could be made.

“I did try to suggest that an economic advice group similar to Sage was set up and, indeed, had one meeting but it wasn’t pursued.”

Sir Patrick was asked whether there was a “deficiency” in economic advice as well as a problem with the public perception of how decisions were taken.

He said he could not comment on the advice given to ministers “because I don’t know what they were receiving – that was part of the problem”.

Sir Patrick added: “There was definitely, in my opinion, a lack of seeing that and seeing the basis for decisions and assertions made in meetings.

“There was little evidence that economists had understood that rising infections alone were enough to cause problems for the economy and a lot of emphasis on why interventions were negative for the economy.”