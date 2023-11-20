Assisted dying supporter Prue Leith told it ‘puts the vulnerable at risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Assisted dying supporter Prue Leith told it ‘puts the vulnerable at risk’

By Press Association
Dame Prue Leith is in favour of assisted dying (Tim Kavanagh/PA)
Assisted dying critics have warned The Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith that legislative proposals in Scotland will put the “vulnerable at risk of coercion”.

The TV judge, who is patron of the Dignity in Dying charity, will join Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur in Holyrood on Tuesday in support of his Member’s Bill on legalising assisted dying for terminally ill Scots.

The proposals would give mentally competent adults with a terminal diagnosis the right to end their life if requested.

But Scots would not be able to opt for the procedure for any other reason, and safeguards would include independent assessments by two doctors.

Dame Prue will share her reasons for supporting the law change after watching her brother dying from bone cancer.

She took part in a documentary – Prue and Danny’s Death Road Trip – alongside her son, the Tory MP Danny Kruger, where they debated their opposing views while meeting people with lived experiences.

But ahead of her visit, Dr Gordon Macdonald, chief executive of Care Not Killing – a campaign spearheading the opposition to Mr McArthur’s proposals – said: “The legislation of assisted suicide and euthanasia will put many vulnerable people at risk of abuse and coercion.”

He said the Bake Off judge, while very much in favour of a law change, used her documentary to express she was “conflicted” by how the policy had evolved in Canada, where people report being offered the medical assistance in dying (Maid) because they cannot access the proper support they need, for example, in housing, mental health or poverty.

Dr Macdonald continued: “Put simply, it’s impossible to have a safe system of medicalised killing and MSPs should reject Liam McArthur’s dangerous and discriminatory proposals.”

However, Mr McArthur said he was “pleased” Dame Prue was able to speak of her support for the Assisted Dying Bill, which will be presented to the Scottish Parliament in the coming months.

He said: “Prue has personal experience of the issue after watching her brother’s bad death from bone cancer and the documentary she made on assisted dying with her son earlier this year was a must watch.

“Parliament staff are working hard to finish the text of my Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults Bill and it will soon be up to MSPs to make their minds up.”

Glaswegian Tina McCaffrey, who is now chief executive of Totara Hospice in New Zealand where terminally ill patients can access assisted dying, will join the Bake Off judge on the panel, as well as Luke Johnston-Smith, who has shared his journey with terminal blood cancer.

Mr McArthur said he hopes the trio can “demonstrate the importance of giving Scots a choice over how they die”.