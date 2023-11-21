Spark EV battery production to prevent decline of UK car industry, MPs warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spark EV battery production to prevent decline of UK car industry, MPs warn

By Press Association
An electric car plugged into a EV charging point (John Walton/PA)
Electric vehicle (EV) battery production must be incentivised to prevent the decline of the UK car industry, MPs warned.

A report by the cross-party Business and Trade Committee stated that hundreds of thousands of jobs are at risk if the issue is not addressed.

The committee argues that the UK could become a “frontrunner” in building “sustainable and ethical batteries”.

Much of the world’s gigafactories, where batteries are produced, are currently in China.

The report stated: “The UK faces a gigafactory gap, because of insufficient domestic manufacturing capacity to satisfy UK industry’s demand for batteries.

“Satisfying demand from the UK’s automotive industry and other sectors will require 100GWh (Gigawatt hours) of battery manufacturing capacity by 2030.

“That requirement will increase to 200GWh by 2040.”

It warned that the UK’s only existing gigafactory, near Nissan’s car factory in Sunderland, has less than 2GWh of capacity.

“At best, announced plans satisfy a little over half the capacity the nation needs by 2030,” the report added.

The Government informed the committee that it plans to publish an Advanced Manufacturing Plan and the Battery Strategy this week.

Labour MP Liam Byrne, who chairs the committee, said: “Power was at the heart of the industrial revolution, and it will be at the heart of the green industrial revolution.

“But right now, the UK is on course to secure barely half of the electric battery capacity needed by the domestic car industry alone.

“Unless we fix this fast, we risk the industry simply relocating to Europe or the US or becoming reliant on imports from China and elsewhere.

“That imperils 160,000 jobs and a jewel in the UK’s industrial crown. Now is the time to act.”

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: “In the past few months the Government has secured a £4 billion investment from Tata in a new gigafactory, and £600 million to build the next generation of electric Minis.

“This comes on top of a previous £1bn investment in an Electric Vehicle hub in Sunderland by Nissan and their battery supplier AESC.

“Taken together these major investments demonstrate that our plan for the automotive industry is working and continuing to deliver results.

“Later this week we will publish a wide-ranging Advanced Manufacturing Plan and the UK’s first Battery Strategy, both of which will ensure we continue to place the UK at the forefront of global supply chains.”

In July, Tata Son, the company behind Tata Group, announced it will build a new £4 billion battery factory in Somerset.

Gigafactory start-up Britishvolt, which owned a site in Northumberland, went bust in January after running out of money.