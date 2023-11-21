Tory hopes grow of tax cuts at autumn statement after Sunak speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory hopes grow of tax cuts at autumn statement after Sunak speech

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used a speech on Monday to float the possibility of tax cuts (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used a speech on Monday to float the possibility of tax cuts (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Expectations are growing that Jeremy Hunt will unveil tax cuts on Wednesday, with an autumn statement that will also see welfare reforms aimed at pushing benefits claimants back into the workplace.

It comes after Rishi Sunak used a speech on Monday to promise tax cuts and pledged to “reward hard work” in what appeared a clear signal of intent ahead of the autumn statement.

Mr Hunt will use his address to MPs to put that rhetoric into practise, with the Chancellor expected to announce a benefits shake-up that would see those with mental health or mobility problems told to search for work which is possible to do from home.

According to The Times, people could see their benefits reduced by £4,680 a year from 2025 as part of a significant tightening of welfare rules.

The Department for Work and Pensions put out a consultation on the proposals in September and would be the latest bid by the Government to get hundreds of thousands of people back into work.

The potential move comes as Tory MPs look forward to the prospect of tax giveaways, a result of improved forecasts for the public finances and a significant drop in inflation in recent months.

The exact nature of any tax cut remains the subject of speculation, but changes to income tax or national insurance have reportedly been considered.

CBI conference
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will deliver his autumn statement on Wednesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

But Mr Sunak also offered a note of caution, warning that the UK’s historically high tax burden would be reduced “in a serious, responsible way, based on fiscal rules to deliver sound money”.

“We can’t do everything all at once,” he said.

The Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey offered his own warning about the state of the economy on Monday, saying it is “much too early” to say inflation has been beaten.

While Mr Sunak has met his own pledge of halving inflation in 2023, the rate of the Consumer Prices Index is still well above the Bank of England’s 2% target.

Elsewhere, the BBC reported that Mr Hunt is poised to abolish VAT on reusable period underwear, a move long demanded by campaigners. Universities will also receive a £20 million investment to help them “spin out” research into commercial businesses.

The Government will spend more than £300 million to “unlock” £50 billion in capital from British pension funds, the Treasury has already confirmed.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves told Labour MPs on Monday night that there is little Mr Hunt can do to “distract” from the Conservatives’ failures on the economy.

Addressing the parliamentary party, she said: “After 13 years, the Conservatives have already failed on the economy. Taxes are higher, debt is higher, mortgages are higher and prices are still rising in the shops. The economy is not working.

“Nothing that the Chancellor does this week will change this or distract from their appalling record.”