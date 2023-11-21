Economy has ‘turned a corner’, says Trott as Hunt mulls tax cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Economy has ‘turned a corner’, says Trott as Hunt mulls tax cuts

By Press Association
Laura Trott, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said people have a ‘duty’ to work if they are able to do so (PA)
Laura Trott, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said people have a 'duty' to work if they are able to do so (PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to unveil tax cuts, measures to boost business investment and a tougher approach to welfare in his autumn statement on Wednesday.

The fall in inflation means “we have turned a corner”, Treasury Chief Secretary Laura Trott said.

Official figures published on the eve of the Chancellor’s statement show that although Government borrowing in October was higher than expected, the year-to-date figure is still below the amount the budget watchdog had forecast.

Mr Hunt has insisted he will be “responsible with the nation’s finances”, but his statement on Wednesday will “focus on how we boost business investment and get people back into work”.

ECONOMY Borrowing
(PA Graphics)

Ms Trott, the Chancellor’s deputy in the Treasury, defended the plans to get people off welfare and into jobs, saying it is the “duty” of those who can work to do so.

The plans could see those with mental health or mobility problems told to search for work which is possible to do from home.

According to The Times, people could see their benefits reduced by £4,680 a year from 2025 as part of a significant tightening of welfare rules.

Ms Trott told Sky News: “I think that if you can work, as a principle you should work, and that is what the Government believes. That’s been the thrust of all of our policies.

“Of course, there should be support for people to help them into work or to help them with issues that they’re facing, but ultimately there is a duty on citizens that if they are able to go out to work, that’s what they should do.”

ECONOMY Borrowing
(PA Graphics)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has raised expectations that the autumn statement will begin the process of reducing the tax burden, which is the highest for 70 years after the Government was forced to raise money to respond to Covid-19 and the energy price spike triggered by the Ukraine war.

He has met his self-imposed target of halving inflation in 2023, with the October figure showing the Consumer Prices Index at 4.6%, although that is still more than twice the Bank of England’s goal of 2%.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey has warned it is “much too early” to say inflation has been beaten.

But Ms Trott told Times Radio: “We have turned a corner. Inflation has halved. That is really significant for people at home. We know how tough things have been.

“Real wages are, for three months, now ahead of inflation – again, that’s really important to kind of making a difference to how people feel.

“We can now talk about tax cuts and focus on growth, and that is what we’re going to be doing.”

Liz Kendall
Liz Kendall accused the Conservatives of ‘desperately trying to wipe their hands for the last 13 years that they are responsible for’ (PA)

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show public sector net borrowing stood at £14.9 billion last month, more than most economists had been pencilling in and higher than the £13.7 billion expected by the UK’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

But despite the higher-than-forecast figures, financial year-to-date borrowing is still below official forecasts made last March, standing at £98.3 billion – £21.9 billion more than a year earlier, though less than the £115.2 billion forecast by the OBR.

The ONS said borrowing was pushed up in October by uprated benefits and cost-of-living payments, as well as £1.1 billion in interest payable on government debt.

Labour said the Tories are to blame for what Mr Sunak has dubbed the “national scandal” of working-age adults not in jobs.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall told Sky News: “It’s very interesting to see Rishi Sunak railing against the fact millions of people are out of work due to long-term sickness, saying it’s a scandal they’ve been written off. Well, who’s done that?

“Being out of work is bad for individuals. It’s bad for businesses, and it’s bad for the economy, but it’s happened under their watch.”

Ms Kendall accused the Government of “desperately trying to wipe their hands for the last 13 years that they are responsible for”.