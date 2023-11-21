Shapps rejects new Argentinian president’s calls for Falkland handover talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shapps rejects new Argentinian president’s calls for Falkland handover talks

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the Falklands are ‘undeniably’ British (Sgt Nik Howe/ RAF)
A senior UK minister has said it is “undeniable” that the Falkland Islands are British after Argentina’s newly-elected president suggested efforts should be made to “get them back”.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: “The Falkland Islands are British. That is non-negotiable and undeniable.

“99.8% of islanders voted to remain British and we will always defend their right to self-determination and the UK’s sovereignty.”

Mr Shapps appeared to be responding to comments made by Javier Milei, who won a resounding victory in Argentina’s presidential election on Sunday.

During his presidential campaign, Mr Milei reportedly said Buenos Aires had “non-negotiable” sovereignty over the Falklands, the archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean which is known as the Malvinas by Argentines.

The islands were the subject of a bloody conflict in 1982 after Argentine forces invaded and briefly occupied the territory.

The war claimed the lives of 255 British servicemen, three islanders and 649 Argentine personnel.

British ministers regularly cite the results of a 2013 referendum that saw close to 100% of voters on the islands, which has a population of about 3,500 people, opt to remain a UK Overseas Territory.

Mr Milei reportedly said during a TV election debate: “What do I propose? Argentina’s sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands is non-negotiable. The Malvinas are Argentine.

“Now we have to see how we are going to get them back. It is clear that the war option is not a solution.

Javier Milei
Argentinian president-elect Javier Milei has called for Falklands handover talks (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

“We had a war – that we lost – and now we have to make every effort to recover the islands through diplomatic channels.”

In a newspaper interview with La Nacion, a daily newspaper in Argentina, he proposed that the UK hand over the Falklands to his South American country in a similar way to how Hong Kong was given back over to Chinese rule in 1997.

The populist politician, who has described himself as an anarcho-capitalist and is said to have lauded Margaret Thatcher — the British prime minister during the Falklands conflict — said the views of those living on the islands “cannot be ignored”.

Mr Shapps, in his tweets rejecting any negotiation on the future of the Falklands, highlighted how Royal Navy ship HMS Forth had been sent back to “protect the islands” in the southern hemisphere.

It follows a nine-month stint by HMS Medway to patrol the remote location.

Since the 1980s conflict, UK ministers have been keen to shoot down any talk of Argentina having any claim to the islands.

In July, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hit out at the European Union’s “regrettable choice of words” after it appeared to have endorsed the name Argentina prefers.

A diplomatic row erupted after Brussels referred to the islands as “Islas Malvinas” in a declaration jointly signed with Argentina and other Latin American countries.

The Falklands are about 8,000 miles from the UK and about 300 miles from mainland Argentina.