‘Lame duck’ Health Secretary Michael Matheson should be sacked, Tories say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Lame duck’ Health Secretary Michael Matheson should be sacked, Tories say

By Press Association
More than a third of patients spent longer than the four hour target time in accident and emergency, the latest weekly figures showed. (Jeff Moore/PA)
More than a third of patients spent longer than the four hour target time in accident and emergency, the latest weekly figures showed. (Jeff Moore/PA)

Tories have branded Michael Matheson a “lame duck” Health Secretary as they said the latest accident and emergency waiting times figures show how the row over iPad roaming charges mean he has taken his eye “well and truly off the ball”.

The Health Secretary – who has been under fire for almost two weeks after his teenage sons helped run up a bill of almost £11,000 on his Holyrood-issued iPad – came under fresh attack in the wake of the new figures showing more than a third of patients in A&E had to wait longer than the four-hour target time.

While the Scottish Government has set the target of having 95% of patients in A&E either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours, the latest Public Health Scotland statistics showed in the week ending November 12 this happened in just 64% of cases.

That represents an improvement from the previous week, when only 60.8% of patients were dealt with inside of the target time.

But with 8,957 patients spending more than four hours in A&E in the week ending November 12, including 3,237 who were there for eight hours or more and 1,438 who were there for at least 12 hours, the opposition hit out at the Health Secretary – with Tories claiming the NHS “looks set to plunge into a state of winter chaos”.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane hit out: “We have a lame-duck and lying Health Secretary, whose position is simply untenable, in charge of our A&E departments.”

Conservatives branded Michael Matheson a ‘lame-duck and lying Health Secretary’ (Robert Perry/PA)

The Tory, who is a GP as well as an MSP, added: “The last thing suffering patients and staff need is a Health Secretary totally distracted by a personal scandal engulfing him. If he won’t do the right thing and resign, Humza Yousaf should sack him.”

Mr Matheson himself said while there had been an improvement this week  he was “clear that A&E performance is not where it needs to be”.

But Dr Gulhane insisted: “Michael Matheson’s eye has been well and truly off the ball as our NHS looks set to plunge into a state of winter chaos.

“It is now the shocking norm on the SNP’s watch that across Scotland over a third of patients are not seen within four hours.

“That tragically leads to needless, excess deaths, despite the best efforts of my dedicated colleagues on the frontline.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton was also critical of the Scottish Government saying: “The crisis in our emergency departments is devastating.

“Everyone on the frontline knows that the situation is desperate. Despite many shifts being dangerously understaffed, SNP and Green ministers have sat on their hands.”

He insisted that Mr Matheson “must be laser-focused on the day job and put the voices of staff first”, as he urged the Health Secretary to institute an “urgent inquiry into the hundreds of avoidable deaths linked to the emergency care crisis”.

Mr Matheson said delays in discharging people from hospital “continues to have an impact” on A&E performance, as he stressed the government was working with NHS boards to deal with the issue.

The Health Secretary said: “Scotland’s A&E performance has improved by over 3% this week. However, I am clear that A&E performance is not where it needs to be and we continue to work closely with Boards to support delivery of sustained improvements.

Hospital bed occupancy continues to have an impact on performance. To address this, we have made available an additional £12 million funding to support the further expansion of Hospital at Home services to bolster capacity for winter and we are implementing the Delayed Discharge and Hospital Occupancy Action Plan at pace, delivering actions we know work to ensure patients receive the right care in the right setting.

“We will continue to work collaboratively with health boards to develop services and support sustained improvement.”