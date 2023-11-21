Councils could take ‘lighter touch’ if Holyrood passes bin penalty charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Councils could take ‘lighter touch’ if Holyrood passes bin penalty charges

By Press Association
Councils could take a ‘lighter touch approach’ if the Government passes legislation bringing in penalties for those who put the wrong rubbish in the wrong bin (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Councils could take a 'lighter touch approach' if the Government passes legislation bringing in penalties for those who put the wrong rubbish in the wrong bin (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Councils would likely take a “light touch approach” if legislation introducing fixed penalty charges for households who put the wrong items in their bins was passed, MSPs have been told.

Gail Macgregor, leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council and the environment spokesperson for local government body Cosla, said the prospect of the charges was something they were “slightly concerned about”.

She spoke out as MSPs on Holyrood’s Net Zero Committee took evidence about proposals in the Circular Economy (Scotland) Bill.

As it stands, the legislation creates a “duty of care” for households with regards to waste and sets out for fixed penalty notices to be applied if the wrong items are placed in bins.

Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden highlighted the “potential for households to be fined for misusing waste collection services” as part of the Bill.

Ms Macgregor said Cosla was “looking at trying to encourage behaviour change” with regard to waste collections and added that “certainly the carrot, rather than the stick, would be preferable”.

Regarding the introduction of fixed penalty notices, she said there could be issues “around blocks of flats where there are shared bins and streets where we don’t know who has put waste into what bin”.

The council leader added: “I think to begin to look at penalties for households could be quite punitive.

“As an example, if you live in a block of flats and you are recycling to the absolute letter, but your neighbour chucks something into your bin and you end up getting penalised for, that they are worst-case scenarios obviously.

Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden raised the issue at Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I think that councils would take a lighter-touch approach.”

Ms Macgregor went on to state that she did not think councils would be “pushing down the enforcement route at this particular stage as a preference”.

Rhona Gunn, deputy chief executive of Moray Council, who was representing the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers, told MSPs the prospect of the charges had “raised a number of concerns”.

She raised concerns it could create a two-tier system, saying that while for many people “recycling appropriately might not be problematic”, there could be people in “more complex households” who could be at risk of being fined.

Ms Gunn added that when similar financial penalties were introduced in England “that was not seen to be driving a step change there” as she stressed it was “important we learn lessons from what has been tried in other areas in terms of what has been shown to be successful and what is less successful”.

She added: “Behaviour change is what will drive changes in kerbside recycling and contamination of waste by householders first and foremost, and not the imposition of penalties in my view.”