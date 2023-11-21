Independent Scotland would be ‘key influencer’ in fishing talks – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Independent Scotland would be ‘key influencer’ in fishing talks – minister

By Press Association
The latest paper discussed the fishing industry (Steve Parsons/PA)
The latest paper discussed the fishing industry (Steve Parsons/PA)

An independent Scotland would be a “key influencer” in fishing negotiations if it was to join the EU, a minister has said.

Launching the Scottish Government’s latest independence prospectus paper, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon also said any possible disputes with the rest of the UK over territorial waters could be resolved.

Ms Gougeon visited Dunbar harbour in East Lothian to launch the eighth paper in the series, which examines Scotland’s maritime sector.

The 44-page document argues the UK Government’s Brexit deal has delivered far less than was promised.

Many in the fishing sector have voiced unhappiness with the Brexit deal, but have stopped short of advocating for a return to the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy – which sets fishing quotas for member states.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Gougeon said she appreciated there would be “some apprehension” in the fishing sector about any return to the Common Fisheries Policy.

She said: “If Scotland rejoins as an independent country, we have a role in the decision-making there.

“We can help influence and modernise those policies too.

“So, I think it’s really important to remember that and that we would be a key influencer, especially given the marine size that we have in Scotland.”

The prospectus paper says an independent Scotland would show “leadership on the designation of marine protected areas, with Scotland already exceeding EU and global targets on this”.

Earlier this year, the Scottish Government dropped controversial proposals to ban fishing in at least 10% of Scotland’s seas – known as Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).

Ms Gougeon said Scotland already had 37% of its seas designated as marine protected areas, going beyond Brussels’ targets.

Trade negotiations
Mairi Gougeon said Scotland would be a ‘key’ influencer (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She said: “It’s only by protecting (our marine environment) that we ensure we have these industries for generations to come.”

The exact extent of Scotland’s maritime boundary with England would be a matter of negotiation with the rest of the UK, she said.

Since devolution, an area of the sea extending east from the Scottish border is essentially disputed between governments in Edinburgh and Westminster.

The Civil Jurisdiction (Offshore Activities) Act defined the boundary as a straight line extending east from the Scotland/England border, however this was moved north by a statutory instrument following devolution.

Ms Gougeon said she was confident any disputes could be resolved, saying: “There would be negotiations that would go on in relation to that as well.

“But I certainly have no concerns about that.

“The sea area that we have in Scotland is six times the landmass that we have. It’s also two-thirds of the overall EEZ of the UK.

“We have a sizeable marine area, but of course we would be having these discussions with the UK Government.”