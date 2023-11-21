Failing to cancel mass gatherings ‘logically incoherent’ to public, says Whitty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Failing to cancel mass gatherings ‘logically incoherent’ to public, says Whitty

By Press Association
Chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty gave evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Tuesday (PA)
England’s chief medical officer has admitted that allowing mass gatherings such as sporting events in the early days of the pandemic was “logically incoherent” to the public.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty said he is “taking ownership” of the advice given by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) to the Government in March 2020, that the risks of even crowded outdoor events were relatively low.

At the time, the likes of the Cheltenham Festival, which attracts hundreds of thousands of racegoers over four days, was allowed to go ahead despite the emerging crisis.

Giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry – which is examining the UK’s response to the pandemic – Sir Chris said not enough attention was paid to the consequences of allowing large outdoor events to continue.

He added: “What we really were not paying enough attention to, and it is sort of obvious with hindsight, is the message this was sending – that seeing mass gatherings going on signalled to the general public that the Government couldn’t be that worried because, if it was, it would be closing the mass gatherings.

“The problem was not the gatherings themselves, which I don’t think there is good evidence that they had a material effect directly, but the impression it gives (the public) of normality at a time when you are trying to signal anything but normality.

“It is in a sense technically correct and logically incoherent to the general public, quite reasonably.”

Last month, former chief adviser to then prime minister Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings told the inquiry there was a “twisted logic” to allowing mass gatherings that spoke to the lack of preparedness for a lockdown in March 2020.

When asked about the decision to allow Cheltenham Festival to go ahead, he claims Mr Johnson was told at the time “if you banned mass events PM then people will just go pubs instead and that will be even worse”.

He added: “Of course now the obvious question is why are they all going to pubs. But remember, there was no plan for lockdown on the 9th and the 10th of March.

“There was no plan for stopping all of these things.

“So if you’re not going to close pubs, then you can see the kind of twisted logic of ‘well, don’t stop things like Cheltenham or football matches and everything else’.”

A submission to the probe by the British Medical Association, also made last month, also claimed the failure to cancel mass gatherings and large sporting events in March 2020 led “to higher cases, hospitalisations and very likely deaths”.