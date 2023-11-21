National insurance cut for 28m people to feature in autumn statement – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

National insurance cut for 28m people to feature in autumn statement – report

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt will announce his autumn statement on Wednesday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jeremy Hunt will announce his autumn statement on Wednesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Cuts to national insurance for 28 million people will reportedly be at the heart of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement on Wednesday.

His deputy Laura Trott has already indicated that individuals will also benefit from a giveaway in a hint that either income tax or national insurance could be reduced.

The Times reported that the Government is set to reduce headline rates of national insurance as well as make permanent a £10 billion-a-year tax break for companies that invest in equipment and technology.

POLITICS Budget

With the Bank of England forecasting a stagnant economy in 2024, the Chancellor’s Commons statement on Wednesday is expected to focus on backing businesses.

The Government has also announced an increase in the national living wage, up from £10.42 to £11.44 from April, with the policy also extended to cover workers aged 21 and over, rather than 23 and over.

It will mean a £1,800 annual pay rise next year for a full-time worker on the living wage, while 18 to 20-year-olds will receive a £1.11 hourly rise to £8.60.

Treasury Chief Secretary Ms Trott has indicated that workers could be in line for a tax cut.

She told the BBC’s Today programme the Government would focus on “cutting taxes for individuals”.

A tighter approach to welfare is also expected with plans to get people off benefits and into jobs.

Those with mental health or mobility problems could be told to search for jobs that are possible to do from home.

Free prescriptions and legal aid will be cut off for benefits claimants deemed fit to work who do not look for employment, the Government announced last week.