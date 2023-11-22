Scottish Government urged to back motion declaring housing emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Government urged to back motion declaring housing emergency

By Press Association
Scottish Labour will table a motion calling for a housing emergency to be declared (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Scottish Labour will table a motion calling for a housing emergency to be declared (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

The Scottish Government has been warned to back a motion declaring a housing emergency as “Scots cry out for help” with the crisis.

Scottish Labour is set to table a motion in Holyrood which will ask MSPs to agree Scotland is facing a “housing emergency”.

Mark Griffin, the party’s housing spokesman, said ministers have offered no support to people at risk of homelessness as he argues the work to build social housing has dropped by 26% from 2022.

He also blamed rising inflation which caused mortgage payments to increase by up to £190 per month, which Scottish Labour claims was exacerbated by former prime minister Liz Truss’s mini budget.

Mark Griffin
Scottish Labour housing spokesman Mark Griffin (Scottish Parliament)

It comes as figures published last month by real estate giants Zoopla said rents had risen by more than 12% in Scotland over the last year – higher than any part of the UK.

And there were 15,000 households homeless in temporary accommodation, including 8,000 children – a record high.

Mr Griffin said: “After a year of SNP turmoil and the Tory mortgage bombshell, this motion is long overdue.

“In the past year, homelessness has hit a record high, mortgages have soared and under the SNP, new home building has plummeted.

“Scots are being left with nowhere to turn while they give more and more of their paycheque just to have somewhere to live.

“Scots are crying out for support with this crisis, but nothing is being offered. The SNP must heed Labour’s call and declare a housing emergency across Scotland.”

Earlier this month, Edinburgh City Council declared a housing emergency after statistics showed homelessness reached nearly 5,000 households per night in the Capital.

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “The housing sector across the UK has felt the impact of sky-high interest rates and inflation caused by the mini-budget and Brexit.

“Despite that, since 2007 Scotland has led the UK in housing with 123,985 affordable homes delivered since 2007, including over 87,000 for social rent. We are making available £3.5 billion over this parliamentary term to support delivery of 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, 70% of which will be for social rent.

“I have regularly met with representatives from Scotland’s local authorities and have actively engaged with them to find solutions to help address housing pressures in their area.

“I am calling on the UK Government to provide immediate support for households in the Chancellor’s autumn statement by reversing cuts to the Scottish Government’s capital budget and scrap the freeze on Local Housing Allowance.”