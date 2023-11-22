Cameron welcomes Israel-Hamas truce which paves way for hostage release

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said the truce between Israel and Hamas was a “crucial step” towards releasing hostages and providing humanitarian relief in Gaza.

Hamas will release dozens of hostages in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

The Israeli government said the deal will see Hamas free 50 of the roughly 240 hostages held in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period.

The lull will be extended by an additional day for every 10 hostages released.

Qatar, which helped broker the agreement, said it also includes “the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement”.

Lord Cameron said: “This agreement is a crucial step towards providing relief to the families of the hostages and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“I urge all parties to ensure the agreement is delivered in full. Of course, we want to see all hostages released immediately and families affected by the horrors of the October 7 terror attack reunited.

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip (AP)

“This pause provides an important opportunity to ensure much greater volumes of food, fuel and other life-saving aid can reach Gaza on a sustained basis.

“We have already doubled our aid commitment to Palestinians this year and will work closely with the UN to ensure it reaches those who need it.

“The UK will continue to work with all partners in the region to secure the release of all hostages, restore security and reach a long-term political solution which enables both Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace.”