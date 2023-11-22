Public health campaign warns young people how vaping can ‘Take Hold’

A campaign informing children and parents of the dangers of vaping has been launched by the Scottish Government.

The “Take Hold” campaign highlights the dangers of nicotine addiction as a result of vaping, with posters and outdoor advertising aimed at young people.

Its key message is that vapes may quickly become harmfully addictive, affecting concentration, mental health and mood.

Earlier this month, the UK Government set out its plans for a “smoke-free generation” by phasing out the sale of cigarettes.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill going through Westminster will restrict the sale of tobacco so anyone turning 14 this year or younger will never legally be sold cigarettes.

Jenni Minto said the campaign pushes the message that it is ‘much easier to never start than it is to give up’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Ministers in Edinburgh are producing their own framework which will complement this, with the cigarette phase-out also taking place north of the border.

Public health minister Jenni Minto said smoking is responsible for around 8,000 deaths in Scotland each year.

She added: “Although we have seen smoking rates decline and Scotland has already introduced a range of world-leading tobacco control measures, we want to do more to help us achieve our goal of being tobacco-free by 2034.

“This framework will provide direction for a decade and allow us to be more responsive in dealing with a variety of nicotine and tobacco products.

“E-cigarettes are one of a range of tools for adult smokers to quit smoking, but should never be used by young people or adult non-smokers.

“We must take action to prevent young people using vapes and becoming addicted, which will damage their health, and that’s why we’re launching a marketing campaign.

“It is much easier to never start than it is to give up.”