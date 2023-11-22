Live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledges tax-cutting autumn statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledges tax-cutting autumn statement

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street, London, for Commons to deliver his autumn statement (Yui Mok/PA)
Jeremy Hunt will deliver his autumn statement in the Commons at 12.30pm on Wednesday in what is the Chancellor’s main opportunity to make tax and spending announcements outside the Budget.

The Chancellor is expected use the statement to reduce headline rates of national insurance and make permanent a £10 billion-a-year tax break for companies that invest in new machinery and equipment.

  • The Chancellor will set out his plans in the Commons at around 12.30pm on Wednesday
  • Mr Hunt is promising a tax-cutting statement to 'get Britain growing'
  • A rise in the Living Wage has already been announced
  • The UK's tax burden is at a 70-year high after Covid and the Ukraine war

The Chancellor told Cabinet that it was “economically and morally wrong” that 100,000 people were on benefits with no requirement to look for work.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Chancellor said that his statement was one that backs business and rewards workers to get Britain growing.

“He particularly pointed to tackling the problem of 100,000 people being signed onto benefits with no requirements to look for work because of sickness or disability, saying that it is a waste of potential that is both economically and morally wrong and that the back-to-work plan would support over a million people to find work.

“The Prime Minister concluded Cabinet by saying it was no accident that stability had been restored to the economy and that inflation had halved – it was the result of actions taken by the Government.

“He said the Government would now turn its focus to the long-term decisions needed to grow the economy further – with the autumn statement delivering on that change.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street to attend Prime Minister’s Questions ahead of the autumn statement (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Chancellor is expected to take advantage of headroom in the public finances, allowing him to reduce taxes while still meeting his “fiscal rules” of having debt falling in the fifth year of the economic forecast and for borrowing to be less than 3% of gross domestic product (GDP).

In a social media video, the Chancellor said the statement had “110 different measures to help grow the British economy”.

“I’m thinking of my own business, that I set up over 30 years ago,” the Chancellor said.

“I want to help thousands of other people do what I did, and I hope today will make a really big difference.”

Autumn statement 2023
Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street for the House of Commons to deliver his autumn statement (Yui Mok/PA)

The Government has already announced an increase in the national living wage for almost three million workers.

It will rise from £10.42 to £11.44 from April, with the policy also extended to cover workers aged 21 and over, rather than 23 and over.

It will mean an £1,800 annual pay rise next year for a full-time worker on the living wage, while 18 to 20-year-olds will receive a £1.11 hourly rise to £8.60.

Labour has been leading the Tories in the opinion polls for several months.

The economy is “back on track”, Jeremy Hunt will declare as he starts cutting taxes and pushes for business growth ahead of next year’s election.

Mr Hunt said he hoped the autumn statement’s measures would make a “really big difference” to entrepreneurs.