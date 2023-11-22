Autumn statement at a glance: which measures were announced by the Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Autumn statement at a glance: which measures were announced by the Government

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has announced increases to the minimum wage, pensions and benefits (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has announced increases to the minimum wage, pensions and benefits (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jeremy Hunt is announcing tax cuts, tighter welfare rules and further measures aimed at getting more people into work in his autumn statement.

The speech, delivered on Wednesday to the Commons, is the Chancellor’s main opportunity outside of the Budget to make tax and spending announcements.

Mr Hunt is using the statement to introduce changes aimed at reviving both the UK’s struggling economy and the Tories’ election chances.

The Chancellor has said the package in full contains 110 measures he hopes will boost growth.

Here is a summary of what has been announced so far:

– Minimum wage

The national living wage will rise by £1.02 to £11.44 from April, with the policy extended to cover workers aged 21 and over for the first time, rather than 23 and over.

It means the lowest paid will receive a boost of £1,800 a year.

Jobcentre Plus – stock
Benefit claimants deemed fit to work who do not seek employment will have access to free prescriptions and legal aid cut-off (Nick Ansell/PA)

– Tighter welfare rules

Welfare recipients who do not find a job within 18 months will be forced to undertake work experience under plans to get more people into employment, Government has already announced.

Those who do not comply with the rules will have their benefits, including access to free prescriptions and legal aid, cut off.

– Universal Credit uplift

However, the Government chose to uplift Universal Credit by September’s 6.7% rate of inflation, despite speculation that it could instead base the increase on October’s lower rate of 4.6% in order to save money.

– Pensions 

Pensions will be increased by 8.5% to £221 a week from April, maintaining the so-called “triple lock” policy whereby the amount paid is whichever is highest of average earnings growth, CPI inflation, or 2.5%.

Savers could be given the right to pick the pension scheme that their employer pays into, similar to the approach taken by countries like Australia, under proposals being put to consultation.

A £320 million plan to help unlock pension fund investment for technology and science schemes was also announced.

– Alcohol and tobacco duty

Alcohol duty will be frozen until August 1 next year, meaning no increase in duty on beer, cider, wine or spirits, while tobacco duty will increase.