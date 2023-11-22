PM’s claims of ‘no sense of a border’ in the Irish Sea ring hollow, says Gullis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM’s claims of ‘no sense of a border’ in the Irish Sea ring hollow, says Gullis

By Press Association
Unionists have been critical of post-Brexit trading arrangements (PA)
The Prime Minister’s claims of there being “no sense of a border” in the Irish Sea “ring hollow”, MPs have heard.

Unionists have been critical of post-Brexit trading arrangements, claiming the deal struck with the EU has distanced Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Following further negotiations with the European Union earlier this year, Rishi Sunak contended that the Windsor Framework removed this sense of a border in the Irish Sea from the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis disputed this on Wednesday during Northern Ireland Questions in the House of Commons.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris
He said to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris: “Does the Secretary of State accept that for as long as there are customs declarations, physical searches and ID checks for businesses moving goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland, even in the green lane, then the Prime Minister’s view of there being no sense of a border in the Irish Sea will ring hollow?”

Mr Heaton-Harris responded: “I’m afraid, with the greatest respect to (Mr Gullis), I do not accept that.

“When we agreed to the Windsor Framework we committed a certain number of EU laws being maintained in Northern Ireland which has been of economic benefit to Northern Ireland even up to this point and will continue to be in the future.”

He said that businesses involved in the arrangements believe they are “simple and very straightforward”.

The Government remains in dialogue with Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party, the DUP, over concerns around the framework.

The DUP is refusing to participate in devolved government at Stormont until it is satisfied that unionist concerns around the framework have been addressed.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
While there have been suggestions from the DUP and the Government that the talks are nearing the final stages, no further details have been disclosed.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson praised Mr Gullis for his “excellent” question, adding in the Commons on Wednesday: “Our objective is to ensure that Northern Ireland’s place in our biggest market – the United Kingdom – is restored and protected in law.

“Will the Secretary of State work with us to ensure that where goods are moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland they are not subject to EU customs processes that are neither necessary or fair or right, and that save for animal health and the risk of smuggling that there should not be checks on those goods?”

Mr Heaton-Harris replied: “I very much enjoy working with him on a regular basis to try and achieve the aims that he has put out.

“I would say we have gone a long way in the Windsor Framework in this place so far, but I look forward to continued engagement with him in the next few days because we do need to find a resolution to these issues that also means that we can reform Stormont and deal with other domestic issues in Northern Ireland.”