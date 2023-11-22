I have confidence in Michael Matheson, says Justice Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I have confidence in Michael Matheson, says Justice Secretary

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said she has confidence in Michael Matheson (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s Justice Secretary has said she has confidence in her cabinet colleague Michael Matheson amid a row over the near-£11,000 data roaming bill he racked up on his parliamentary iPad.

Angela Constance said that Mr Matheson has apologised unreservedly and now continues to focus on his job as Health Secretary as the country prepares for the winter months.

Last week, the Health Secretary made an emotional statement to MSPs in which he revealed his teenage sons had run up the costs by using the device to watch football while on a family holiday in Morocco.

The Conservatives have threatened to lodge a motion of no confidence in him at Holyrood, saying there are still unanswered questions about his actions.

Michael Matheson
Mr Matheson gave a statement to the Scottish Parliament last week (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking after opening a forensic services laboratory in Glasgow on Wednesday, Ms Constance told the PA news agency: “I do have confidence in Michael Matheson.

“Michael Matheson has made a very public and full statement, he has apologised unreservedly, he has paid the £11,000 that was incurred as a result of roaming charges and he himself acknowledges that things could have been handled better, but I think he is doing what needs to be done.

“A very full, and frank clearly very painful statement for him that he made in parliament when standing orders were suspended and he answered questions from members, but he continues to focus on his job as Health Secretary particularly as we prepare for the winter months.”

The data charges amounted to a total of £10,935.74.

The Health Secretary spoke to journalists on Monday, saying his earlier statement to Parliament had gone into “great detail”.

Asked directly if he had lied to the press, Mr Matheson stated: “I set out all the circumstances and explained the way in which I’d handled it in the course of my personal statement last week.”

He said he was now “focused on making sure I do my job as Health Secretary in supporting the health and social care system in Scotland” over the winter period.