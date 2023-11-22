Households close to new power cables to be paid up to £10,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Households close to new power cables to be paid up to £10,000

By Press Association
People who live close to new grid infrastructure will be paid under a new plan (Gareth Fuller/PA)
People who live close to new grid infrastructure will be paid under a new plan (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Households that live near new power lines will be paid up to £10,000 in order to avoid local protests against the vital infrastructure.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that he wanted to cut the delays that developers face when trying to build new steel lattice towers and other electricity transmission infrastructure.

Speaking in the Commons, he set out the Government’s response to a recent review by National Grid’s former UK chief executive Nick Winser.

The review warned that the roll-out of new wind farms and nuclear plants could be meaningless without the cables to connect them to the grid and take their electricity to homes and businesses around the country.

Institute for Public Policy Research report
Developers have warned that new wind farms are being held up by the slow expansion of the grid (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)

“It is… taking too long for clean energy businesses to access the electricity grid,” the Chancellor told MPs on Wednesday.

“So after talking to businesses such as National Grid, Octopus Energy and SSE, we today publish our full response to the Winser review and Connections Action Plan.

“These measures will cut grid access delays by 90% and offer up to £10,000 off electricity bills over 10 years for those living closest to new transmission infrastructure.

“Taken together these planning and grid reforms are estimated to accelerate around £90bn of additional business investment over the next 10 years.”

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower said: “This is a much needed boost to get Britain back on track as a nation that builds infrastructure the rest of the world can envy.

“We were pioneers with the first electricity grids almost a century ago and these electricity superhighways are critical to bettering the lives of the nation – securing more green and homegrown energy and enabling the shift to clean transport and heating.

“A relentless focus on people, planning and the UK pipeline is key to unlocking the massive economic growth of these investments. We welcome the Government’s plans to support communities who host this vital national infrastructure and raise awareness of the positive long-term impact on society.”