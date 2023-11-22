Chancellor pledges up to £7m to tackle antisemitism in schools and universities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chancellor pledges up to £7m to tackle antisemitism in schools and universities

By Press Association
Up to £7 million will be committed to tackle antisemitism in schools and universities, Jeremy Hunt has announced (PA)
Up to £7 million will be committed to tackle antisemitism in schools and universities, Jeremy Hunt has announced.

The Chancellor said the funding will be given to organisations, like the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET) charity, over three years to combat a rise in antisemitic incidents in education settings.

It comes after two Jewish schools in north London were vandalised with red paint last month following Hamas’s attack on Israel and the subsequent military retaliation.

During the autumn statement, Mr Hunt expressed his “horror” at the attack on Israeli citizens in October and the subsequent loss of life on both sides.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, he said: “I am deeply concerned about the rise of antisemitism in our country, so I am announcing up to £7 million over the next three years for organisations like the Holocaust Educational Trust to tackle antisemitism in schools and universities.

“I will also repeat the £3 million uplift to the Community Security Trust (CST).

“When it comes to antisemitism and all forms of racism, we must never allow the clock to be turned back.”

The CST, a charity aiming to protect British Jews from antisemitism and related threats, has recorded hundreds of incidents since the attacks on Israel at the start of October.

Meanwhile, the Union of Jewish Students has received many calls to a helpline set up for students to report concerns and antisemitic incidents.

Karen Pollock, HET chief executive, said: “We have seen a shocking rise of anti-Jewish racism on our streets, online, on university campuses and in our schools.

“Education is the key in combatting the world’s oldest hatred. The Holocaust Educational Trust has worked with Government for years and we thank them for their trust in us and this continued support.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We welcome this additional support in tackling antisemitism but we are also concerned about other forms of prejudice, including Islamophobia.

“Schools do an excellent job in teaching pupils about different faith perspectives and the damage and prejudice caused by stereotypes based on religion.

“However, they are doing this in the context of sharply polarised views in wider society and amidst a barrage of misinformation and hatred on social media platforms. There needs to be a broader, society-wide effort to tackle all forms of prejudice.”