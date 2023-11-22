State pension increase of 8.5% will be greeted with relief, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

State pension increase of 8.5% will be greeted with relief, say experts

By Press Association
Pensioners are set for a bumper 8.5% state pension increase from next April (picture posed by model/Rui Vieira/PA)
Pensioners are set for a bumper 8.5% state pension increase from next April.

Someone on the full, new state pension will see their pension grow from just under £204 per week to just over £221 per week from April 2024.

And someone reaching state pension age before 2016 could see their full, weekly, basic state pension increase from around £156 to about £169.

The 8.5% increase, in line with average earnings growth, was confirmed in the autumn statement.

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at financial services provider Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Today’s announcement will be greeted with relief by pensioners who have been struggling with the rising cost of living.

“With inflation starting to fall back, the 8.5% increase will start to put some much-needed space in people’s budgets.”

Under the triple lock, the state pension rises each year in line with inflation, earnings or 2.5% – whichever is higher.

Ms Morrissey continued: “This huge increase is down to red hot wage data stoked by one-off bonuses made to NHS and civil service workers during the summer.

“The concern was that a Government concerned about the ongoing cost of state pension would look to mitigate the impact by going for a lower figure.

“Options included using wage data that stripped out the effect of these bonuses or using the inflation figure.”

She added: “However, with an election on the horizon, it is understandable why Government may have decided against this, but debate will rage over whether the triple lock remains the best way to uprate the state pension long term.”

Jamie Jenkins, director of policy and communications at pensions mutual Royal London, said: “The triple lock has proved a lifeline for pensioners struggling to keep their heads above water amid the greatest cost-of-living shock in modern times.

“In committing to an 8.5% hike, the Chancellor has honoured the Government’s pledge and offered reassurance to millions that they will be able to stay ahead of the inflation curve for the short term at least.”