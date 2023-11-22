Welfare reforms are a cynical attack on disability benefits, charities say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welfare reforms are a cynical attack on disability benefits, charities say

By Press Association
Charities have criticised the Government’s toughened approach to welfare reform which will see people lose benefits if they do not look for work (PA)
Welfare changes meaning people will lose their benefits if they do not look for a job will tackle a current “waste of potential” in the population, the Chancellor has said, though campaigners have accused the Government of punishing people by framing disability as a lifestyle choice.

Jeremy Hunt said he wants to help the sick, disabled and long-term unemployed back into work – accusing Labour of offering compassion through money while Conservatives prefer to give “opportunity”.

Mr Hunt quoted post-pandemic figures of more than seven million adults of working age, excluding students, who are not employed, despite a million vacancies in the economy.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said there is currently a
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said there is a ‘waste of potential’ among those who are not working (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

He said while “many can and want to work” the “system makes that too hard”.

The £2.5 billion back-to-work plan had been long-trailed ahead of the autumn statement, with the Treasury announcing last week that free prescriptions and legal aid will be cut off for benefit claimants who are deemed fit to work and do not seek employment, while digital tools will be used to “track” attendance at job fairs and interviews.

Addressing MPs in Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Hunt said: “Every year we sign off over 100,000 people on to benefits with no requirement to look for work because of sickness or disability.

“That waste of potential is wrong economically and wrong morally.”

Mr Hunt said the changes, which will see treatment rather than time off become the default when it comes to sick notes and benefits stopped altogether if people “choose not to engage with the work search process for six months”, will help grow the economy.

He said the work capability assessment will be reformed “to reflect greater flexibility and availability of home-working after the pandemic” and outlined £1.3 billion in spending over the next five years which he said will be focused on helping nearly 700,000 people with health conditions find jobs.

He added: “Over 180,000 more people will be helped through the universal support programme, and nearly 500,000 more people will be offered treatment for mental health conditions and employment support.

“Over the forecast period, the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) judge these measures will more than halve the flow of people who are signed off work with no work-search requirements. At the same time, we will provide a further £1.3 billion of funding to offer extra help to the 300,000 people who’ve been unemployed for over a year without any sickness or disability.”

The Disability Benefits Consortium, a national coalition of more than 100 charities, described the Government’s plan as a “cynical attack on disability benefits (which) will have a devastating impact on those on the lowest incomes”.

Anastasia Berry, policy co-chair of the consortium, said just one in 10 jobs advertised this year has offered home-working as an option, and described access to health and care support, “which could keep people in work for longer, including mental health and social care”, as becoming “increasingly strained”.

United Response, a member of the consortium, said there is “little point forcing people into the wrong job as this will simply lead to a revolving door of staff” and called for “targeted and specialist support” for people “rather than using punitive punishments”.

Its chief executive Tim Cooper said: “Disability should not be framed as a lifestyle choice when there is a real risk of sanctions pushing people already dealing with a cost-of-living crisis further into poverty this winter.”

Mr Hunt’s statement on the change was a “missed opportunity to set out how disabled people can thrive” and “instead, now many will be thinking how they will survive”, said James Taylor from disability equality charity Scope.

He said: “Today the Chancellor doubled down on a plan that will ramp up sanctions and demonises disabled people.”