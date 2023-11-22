Conmen using increasingly sophisticated AI to scam people online, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conmen using increasingly sophisticated AI to scam people online, MPs told

By Press Association
Online trickers are using sophisticated AI to deceive people (Tim Goode/PA)
Conmen are using artificial intelligence (AI) to dupe people into sending them money online, fraud victims have told MPs.

On Wednesday, the Home Affairs Committee heard claims that social media companies are not doing enough to tackle fraudsters utilising the latest AI technology.

Anna Rowe had a three-month romance with a “catfish” who lied about who he was on dating app Tinder.

Afterwards, she helped set up the fraud centre and think tank, LoveSaid, to help others caught in similar, sometimes financial, scams.

She told MPs that conmen have cloned voices so successfully that the fakes were nearly indistinguishable from the real.

Deep fakes have emerged too, she said, which are highly realistic videos or images that have been generated by AI.

Ms Rowe, from Canterbury, Kent, told the committee: “We’ve moved to deepfakes which are far more convincing.

“Now, I’m getting AI voice cloning. I’ve just had a victim send me the first one to listen to and I was shocked at how good it was.

“I could pick up a few nuances because I knew what I was looking for, but for a victim that had no idea that that technology existed, it was enough for her to believe and send money.

“When it’s only online, the scammers go even further to back up the lies, to make sure that victim is completely beholden to them.

“AI is a really huge part of that moving forward.”

About 70% of bank frauds begin on social media, said Conservative MP for Barrow and Furness, Simon Fell.

Ms Rowe claimed that about half of accounts are fake on social networking sites like Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

LoveSaid was cofounded by Tinder Swindler victim, Cecilie Fjellhoy, who featured in the Netflix documentary on the convicted conman Simon Leviev.

London-based Norwegian Ms Fjellhoy joined Ms Rowe to tell the committee that social media platforms are profiting from fraudsters.

Asked by Mr Fell if companies are doing enough to stop fraud, Ms Fjellhoy said: “If you ask (social media companies) a question about this, they say, ‘it’s so difficult, there’s new technology, (scammers are) so quick.’

“Almost like they’re just giving up, they don’t have any (financial) losses for this, you know.

“Then we turn to the banking industry who have losses. They’re saying this is a big issue and we need help.

“You feel like you’re banging your head against them and they say, ‘well, we’re doing everything’, maybe they put up some posters on safe dating, but they have the wrong priorities.

“I feel they get ad revenue from the number of dating profiles, so why would they remove them?”