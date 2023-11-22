Watchdog lowers forecast for sales of electric cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Watchdog lowers forecast for sales of electric cars

By Press Association
Growth in take-up of electric vehicles had slowed, the Office for Budget Responsibility said (John Walton/PA)
Growth in take-up of electric vehicles had slowed, the Office for Budget Responsibility said (John Walton/PA)

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has lowered its forecast for the sale of electric cars.

In its report for the autumn statement, the OBR said it was reducing its forecast for electric vehicles’ share of new car sales in 2027 to 38%, compared with the 67% it projected in March.

It added that growth in take-up had slowed, with electric vehicles accounting for 16.5% of new car sales in 2022/23 – this was more than one percentage point below the OBR’s March 2023 forecast of 17.7%.

The fiscal watchdog said generally higher upfront costs of electric cars would “likely still be disincentivising many consumers”, adding this particularly related to purchases using car finance as interest rates were significantly higher than anticipated in 2022.

The OBR said the availability of public charging points “seems to be a concern for many drivers” and warned that the cost advantage of electric vehicles charged away from home was “significantly less and can become negative”.

It also noted that petrol and diesel prices had declined from a spike in 2022, adding that the Government’s announcement of a five-year delay on the ban of new internal combustion engine vehicle sales, from 2030 to 2035, may result in some consumers delaying a switch to electric cars.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader, said: “The OBR’s warnings that electric vehicle adoption is slowing simply underlines the urgency of making them more affordable.

“With the ban on new petrol and diesel sales delayed, drivers need more incentives to make the switch – they need more affordable cars, and confidence in charging points and running costs.

Autumn statement 2023
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered his autumn statement in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

“The Chancellor has started the job today by cutting red tape and planning restrictions on electric charging points and boosting business investment, which should bring down costs. But there is more he could do, for example by cutting VAT on public charging points to level the playing field with those charging at home.”

The OBR said the main policy driver for electric vehicle uptake was the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, taking effect in January 2024, which sets a minimum share of cars and vans sold by each manufacturer to be zero emission.

In his autumn statement on Wednesday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced £2 billion of future investment into zero-emission vehicle production in the UK.

Mr Hunt said that the support would be available for the five years to 2030 for zero-emission vehicle manufacturing.

The Chancellor added that the announcement had been “warmly welcomed by Nissan and Toyota”, which both had significant car production operations in Sunderland and Derby respectively.