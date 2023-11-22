UK-EU divergence putting some farming sectors in NI at risk, peers are told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK-EU divergence putting some farming sectors in NI at risk, peers are told

By Press Association
Alexander Kinnear, from the Ulster Farmers’ Union, gives evidence to peers (UK Parliament/PA)
Alexander Kinnear, from the Ulster Farmers’ Union, gives evidence to peers (UK Parliament/PA)

Post-Brexit divergence between UK and EU rules is putting the future of some farming sectors in Northern Ireland at risk, peers have been warned.

Alexander Kinnear, parliamentary officer for the Ulster Farmers’ Union, said it was the UK Government which had delivered the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Windsor Framework – and it now had to deliver a mechanism to deal with divergence.

The House of Lords European Affairs sub-committee on the Windsor Framework is investigating regulatory divergence – the development of differences in the legal standards separately imposed by the EU and the UK for the manufacturing, import, export and marketing of goods and services.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, negotiated to avoid a hard border in Ireland after Brexit, tied Northern Ireland to the rules of the EU single market for goods.

The Windsor Framework, which was introduced to reform the protocol earlier this year, reduced the application of EU rules in Northern Ireland and contained mechanisms for managing divergence.

Asked about the impact of regulatory divergence on agriculture, Mr Kinnear said it had been negative.

He said: “This has been going on right from when Brexit kicked in, right throughout the period of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the protocol bill, the period in between and now we have the Windsor Framework.”

He gave the example of the use of glyphosate on farms for the desiccation of crops.

Mr Kinnear said the EU was in the process of approving glyphosate use for a further 10 years, but not for the purpose of pre-harvest desiccation.

He said: “If we can’t use it for that purpose the viability of the cereal sector in Northern Ireland comes into question, which should set alarm bells ringing.”

He said other EU countries were seeking a derogation on the use of lyphosate.

He said: “Northern Ireland is not a member state, neither is the UK.

“We are completely at a loss as to how we channel our efforts into a lobbying campaign or request government to do that on our behalf.”

Mr Kinnear also drew attention to the organic egg sector in Northern Ireland, which he said is worth £5 million a year.

Mr Kinnear said there was risk to the future of some farmer sectors in NI (UK Parliament/PA)

He told peers that the EU is planning on restoring a regulation, suspended following the invasion of Ukraine, stating that hens in this sector must be fed with 100% organic feed while farmers in Great Britain will continue to be allowed to use 95% organic feed.

He said: “The big problem is in terms of cost, we supply GB with our organic eggs.

“If these rules come into effect, these EU regulations, again the viability of that sector comes into question because we can’t compete with GB farmers on that tariff.”

Mr Kinnear was asked about the main risks associated with regulatory divergence.

He said: “Divergence is like an assassin.

“We don’t know when it is going to strike under the current set of rules, lot of stuff we find out second hand.

“The risk is the possibility of the end of some sectors… the viability of a sector, that’s a huge risk.

“All business groups in Northern Ireland make a concerted effort to keep these things out of the public eye and be diplomatic but that doesn’t appear to be getting us very far.

“The first part of any problem is acknowledging it’s a problem and have government moved into that head space? I don’t think so.”

He told the committee: “It is the UK Government that delivered Brexit, they delivered the Northern Ireland Protocol and they have now delivered the Windsor Framework – and it is their responsibility to now deliver a mechanism to properly deal with divergence.

“Not only to listen on divergence, but to act on it and to mitigate it.”

He added: “It is nearly like a game of pass the parcel and the parcel represents responsibility here. When the music stops nobody wants to be the one holding the parcel.”