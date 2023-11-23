Climate dread among children and parents has risen due to extreme weather – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Climate dread among children and parents has risen due to extreme weather – poll

By Press Association
Save The Children urged the Government to ensure youngsters’ rights, needs and voices were at the heart of all climate action (Yui Mok/PA)
Save The Children urged the Government to ensure youngsters’ rights, needs and voices were at the heart of all climate action (Yui Mok/PA)

Climate dread among children and parents has risen due to increasingly frequent extreme weather events such as floods and heatwaves, a poll has suggested.

The survey, carried out by Opinion Matters on behalf of Save The Children, asked 1,000 children, aged nine to 17, and 2,003 parents aged over 18 in the UK about their climate change concerns.

It found that 73% of children and 77% of adults who responded to the survey said they worried about the impact of climate change on the younger generation.

Meanwhile, 69% of children and 72% of parents thought their level of worry about the climate had significantly increased because of extreme weather events over the last few years, the research suggested.

It also found that 84% of parents who responded to the survey did not feel confident that the UK Government would demonstrate strong global leadership on climate change, as Cop28 approaches at the end of the month.

In terms of the response of high-profile figures, some 8% of children said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was doing the “most good” for the planet, compared with 46% choosing David Attenborough and 27% choosing Greta Thunberg.

Rishi Sunak
Save The Children said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must show young people he was listening and prepared to protect their futures (Leon Neal/PA)

Shruti Agarwal, senior adviser on climate change and sustainable economies at Save The Children, said: “Children are growing up in a world where extreme events like wildfires, floods and hurricanes have become the frightening new normal.

“They stand to inherit a planet with even more frequent extreme weather events than ever before.

“Children are anxious and alarmed by the climate crisis – justifiably so, particularly as action to tackle the climate emergency has been woefully inadequate.

“With the Prime Minister attending Cop28, he must seize the opportunity along with world leaders to show children they are listening and prepared to protect their futures.

“The UK’s rhetoric on climate leadership already rings hollow as its actions reflect a failure to confront the crisis with the urgency it requires.

“Children in the UK and across the world tell us they know their future depends on bold action now. The time for half measures is long past. There is no planet B.”

The charity said it was calling on the UK Government to step up its action to address the climate crisis and increase climate funding to support lower-income countries, who were on the sharp end of developments.

It was also urging the Government to ensure children’s rights, needs and voices were at the heart of all climate action and funding, it added.

The PA news agency has contacted the Foreign Office for comment.