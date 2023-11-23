Restoring ‘fractured’ contract between parents and schools likely to take years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restoring ‘fractured’ contract between parents and schools likely to take years

By Press Association
Secondary schools are noticing more absences than normal on Mondays and Fridays, the inspectorate suggested (David Jones/PA)
Restoring the “fractured” social contract between families and schools – where parents ensured their children were in class daily – could take years, England’s education watchdog has warned.

Amanda Spielman, Ofsted’s chief inspector, said the impact of the broken contract can be seen in “lower school attendance, poorer behaviour and friction between parents and schools”.

The annual report, which looks at the state of education and social care in England in the 2022/23 academic year, suggests some parents are “increasingly willing to challenge” school on their policies and rules.

In her final report as chief inspector of Ofsted, Ms Spielman raised concerns about the “troubling shift in attitudes” in education since the pandemic.

The attitudes of some parents are “falling out of alignment with those of schools”, and there is “less respect for the principle of a full-time education” across society, the Ofsted boss said.

She said the unwritten agreement – which sees parents get their children to school every day and respect the school’s policies – has been “damaged”.

“Unfortunately, there is ample evidence that this contract has been fractured, both in absenteeism and in behaviour,” Ms Spielman added.

The Ofsted chief warned: “Restoring this contract is vital to sustaining post-pandemic progress, but is likely to take years to rebuild fully.”

The watchdog’s report highlighted the “stubborn problem” of pupil absences and worsening behaviour in many schools since the pandemic.

Secondary schools are noticing more absences than normal on Mondays and Fridays, the inspectorate suggested.

The report said: “Far too many children are missing school far too often and schools are struggling to reverse this trend.

“This is likely to have a significant effect on children’s progress and outcomes.”

Pupils and teachers are also seeing “more disruptive behaviour” in school following the pandemic, which is affecting their ability to learn or teach, Ofsted has warned.

“This is especially true of persistent low-level disruption in class, such as pupils refusing to do as they are told, talking back to teachers or using social media in class,” according to the report.

Ms Spielman reflected on the challenges and changes she has seen during her seven years at the helm of the education watchdog in her final annual report.

Children in playground
The report highlighted the ‘stubborn problem’ of pupil absences (Danny Lawson/PA)

Academy trust leader Sir Martyn Oliver will take over as Ofsted’s chief inspector at the start of January.

Ms Spielman said: “The pandemic, with all its disruptions, has of course overshadowed this period and left a troublesome legacy.

“This is evident not just in the educational and developmental gaps that some children are still struggling with – but also in a fracturing of the traditional social contract between schools and families.

“We see its impact in lower school attendance, poorer behaviour and friction between parents and schools.”

In her final annual report, the Ofsted boss suggested that some parents are increasingly “undermining discipline codes or ignoring uniform requirements”.

The watchdog has faced repeated calls to revamp its school ratings system – which uses one-word judgments – this year following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry in January.

Ms Perry’s family say she took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

Her death is the subject of an inquest due to start next week.

A survey by the NAHT school leaders’ union has suggested that the majority of school leaders believe headline grades awarded by Ofsted are unreliable.

Ms Spielman acknowledged the “wave of publicly expressed discontent” in the annual report, but she said the issues could not be resolved by Ofsted alone.