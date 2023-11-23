Under-fire Hancock to give evidence before Covid inquiry next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Under-fire Hancock to give evidence before Covid inquiry next week

By Press Association
Matt Hancock will appear before the Covid inquiry next week (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former health secretary Matt Hancock will appear before the Covid-19 inquiry next week, in a major week of hearings that will also see Michael Gove and Dominic Raab give evidence.

In what will be a highly anticipated week of evidence, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham will also appear.

Former health secretary Sajid Javid, as well as Liverpool’s Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, will also appear to give evidence. Former deputy chief medical officer Professor Dame Jenny Harries is also scheduled to take questions from Lady Hallett’s probe.

Cabinet reshuffle
Michael Gove and Dominic Raab will also give evidence next week (James Manning/PA)

Mr Hancock has faced repeated criticism from a number of witnesses before the inquiry, with the former health secretary down to give evidence across both Thursday and Friday.

The former Tory MP, who now sits as an independent after losing the party whip by appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… reality TV show, played a key role in the UK’s pandemic response.

But various witnesses have expressed concern about his performance as health secretary, with the inquiry hearing that the country’s most senior civil servant at the time, Lord Sedwill, wanted Mr Hancock sacked.

The inquiry heard that in one WhatsApp exchange with the permanent secretary at Number 10 Simon Case – who is the current Cabinet Secretary – Lord Sedwill joked it was necessary to remove Mr Hancock to “save lives and protect the NHS”.

Dominic Cummings
Messages shared with the Covid inquiry revealed that Dominic Cummings repeatedly pushed Boris Johnson to sack Mr Hancock (James Manning/PA)

WhatsApp messages shared with the inquiry also revealed that former top Number 10 adviser Dominic Cummings repeatedly pushed Boris Johnson to sack Mr Hancock.

At one stage, Mr Cummings claimed Mr Hancock had “lied his way through this and killed people and dozens and dozens of people have seen it”.

Helen MacNamara, who served as deputy cabinet secretary, also claimed in her evidence that Mr Hancock displayed “nuclear levels” of overconfidence and a pattern of reassuring colleagues the pandemic was being dealt with in ways that were not true.

Mr Hancock will have an opportunity to defend himself when he attends next week.

Mr Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are both expected to give evidence to the inquiry before Christmas.