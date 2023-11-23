Esther McVey: I’m committed to delivering common sense decisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Esther McVey: I’m committed to delivering common sense decisions

By Press Association
Esther McVey has said she is committed to delivering common sense decisions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Esther McVey said she was “committed to delivering common sense decisions” as Labour MPs teased the minister over reports of her new informal title.

Unofficially dubbed the minister for common sense, Ms McVey was reappointed to Government in Rishi Sunak’s latest reshuffle.

Labour MPs cracked jokes about Ms McVey’s supposed informal role as she answered questions in the Commons in her official capacity as a Cabinet Office minister without portfolio.

Cabinet reshuffle
Esther McVey was appointed Minister without Portfolio in Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle (James Manning/PA)

Labour MP Alison McGovern (Wirral South) said: “As a Prime Minister, if you need to install a minister for common sense, is it an admission that you yourself don’t really have any?”

Ms McVey said: “I also have seen the reports in the paper describing me as the minister of common sense.

“And I appreciate the concept is a difficult one to grasp for the members on the other side of the bench there.

“But I am committed to delivering common sense decisions, such as delaying the ban on petrol and diesel cars, delaying the ban on oil and gas boilers, scrapping HS2 Birmingham to Manchester, reducing the overseas budget, all common sense policies that those on the opposite benches have voted against.

“This side of the House is full of common sense and I’m building on all those policies.”

Labour shadow Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “Having seen the Prime Minister’s struggles using a contactless card at a petrol station, and indeed his impression that private helicopter is the best way to get to Southampton, I think probably he was in need of some common sense so perhaps it’s no surprise that (Ms McVey) has been referred to in that way.”

He suggested the Government adopt a number of Labour policies given that she is “in the market for some common sense ideas”.

Ms McVey criticised Labour’s ideas as being “not value for money”

She had earlier told the House that ministers who hold her title of minister without portfolio “contribute to the policy and decision-making processes of Government”.

She said: “My role as a Cabinet Office minister is to provide scrutiny and oversight across all departments to ensure we deliver best value for the public.”