Tory donor makes appeal bid after losing High Court libel fight with ex-MP

A Conservative donor who sued a former party MP for libel is making an appeal bid after losing a High Court fight.

Two Court of Appeal judges are considering Mohamed Amersi’s libel claim against Charlotte Leslie at a preliminary Court of Appeal hearing in London.

A High Court judge “struck out” Mr Amersi’s claim in June.

Mr Justice Nicklin, who oversaw a High Court hearing in London, said “evidence relied upon” did not “disclose a claim with a real prospect of success”.

Mr Amersi says Mr Justice Nicklin was “wrong” to strike out his claim and argues that he has a “real prospect” of winning an appeal.

He says he has an arguable case and wants appeal judges Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Warby to give him the go-ahead to mount a full appeal.

The hearing is due last a few hours.

Mr Amersi has accused Miss Leslie, former MP for Bristol North West, of publishing “documents” to a number of “influential individuals” and defaming him between late December 2020 and early January 2021.