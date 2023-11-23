Labour: Apology needed from Home Secretary over derogatory term allegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour: Apology needed from Home Secretary over derogatory term allegation

By Press Association
James Cleverly has denied using a swearword in the Commons to describe the town of Stockton (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
James Cleverly has denied using a swearword in the Commons to describe the town of Stockton (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Home Secretary James Cleverly has faced calls to make a Commons apology over allegations he called a Labour MP’s constituency a “shithole”.

Shadow Commons leader Lucy Powell said the “foul language” may be “accurate when describing Government policy”, but not for the “great town” of Stockton.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt reiterated that Mr Cleverly has denied the allegation, adding: “I believe him.”

Labour MP Alex Cunningham alleged the comment was made about his Stockton North constituency during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Cleverly was accused of making the remark after Mr Cunningham had challenged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the level of child poverty in his north-east constituency.

Speaking at business questions, Ms Powell raised claims that Mr Cleverly also privately described the Government’s Rwanda deportation plan as “batshit” before adding: “Yesterday he also said Stockton was a ‘shithole’.

“Does she agree with me that besmirching another honourable member’s constituency goes against all the courtesies of this place and it is utterly disrespectful to their constituents?

“Will she ensure the Home Secretary comes to this House and apologise?

“This sort of foul language may be accurate when describing Government policy, but it is not for the great town of Stockton.”

Shadow Commons leader Lucy Powell urged Mr Cleverly to apologise for the alleged insult (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Mordaunt replied: “She mentions Stockton North, it will be benefiting from £20 million levelling-up funding for Billingham town centre.

“And with regard to the charge she makes against the Home Secretary, he denies it and I believe him.”

On Wednesday, Mr Cunningham said the audio of the comment was “clear and has been checked and checked and checked again”.

Mr Cleverly’s spokesman replied: “He did not say that, and would not. He’s disappointed people would accuse him of doing so.”