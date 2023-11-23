Tory donor fails in appeal bid after losing High Court libel fight with ex-MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory donor fails in appeal bid after losing High Court libel fight with ex-MP

By Press Association
Former Bristol North West MP Charlotte Leslie (Ben Birchall/PA)
Former Bristol North West MP Charlotte Leslie (Ben Birchall/PA)

A Conservative donor who sued a former party MP for libel has failed in an appeal bid after losing a High Court fight.

Two appeal judges considered Mohamed Amersi’s libel claim against Charlotte Leslie at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Thursday.

A High Court judge had “struck out” Mr Amersi’s claim in June.

Mr Justice Nicklin, who oversaw a High Court hearing in London, said “evidence relied upon” did not “disclose a claim with a real prospect of success”.

Appeal judges Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Warby on Thursday dismissed Mr Amersi’s bid to overturn that decision.

High Court stock
A High Court judge had ‘struck out’ Mohamed Amersi’s claim ealier this year (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Mr Amersi said Mr Justice Nicklin was “wrong” to strike out his claim and argued that he had a “real prospect” of winning an appeal.

He said he had an arguable case and wanted appeal judges to give him the go-ahead to mount a full appeal.

The two appeal judge disagreed.

Lord Justice Underhill said “permission” to appeal was refused.

He said the reasons for the decision would be given at a later date.

Mr Amersi had accused Ms Leslie, former MP for Bristol North West, of publishing “documents” to a number of “influential individuals” and defaming him between late December 2020 and early January 2021.

She disputed his claim.