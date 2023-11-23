Disabled children’s transition Bill being voted down ‘devastating’, says MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Disabled children’s transition Bill being voted down ‘devastating’, says MSP

By Press Association
The MSP proposed the legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)
The MSP proposed the legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)

The MSP who proposed a Bill aimed at improving the transition of disabled children into adulthood has said it being voted down is “devastating”.

Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy put forward the legislation, which would require councils to put plans in place for every disabled young person as they become an adult.

However, the Bill was voted down at stage one by 90 votes to 19.

Following the vote, Ms Duncan-Glancy said: “Today the SNP-Green Government teamed up with the Tories to deny young disabled people a fighting chance at a future.

“I brought this legislation because young disabled people and their families have been let down for far too long – left stranded without the support they need, denied their dreams and aspirations and ultimately set up to fail.

“My bill was called ‘the biggest opportunity on disability rights since devolution’, the government has missed the opportunity and denied their rights as a result.

“The SNP says we should wait and see if their approach works, but it’s been 7 years since they committed to a national transitions strategy and in that time thousands of disabled young people have been left to fall off a cliff edge.

“Today’s vote is devastating, but if there’s one thing I know it’s that we don’t give up without a fight. We fought to get this far and make no mistake – disabled people will get back up and keep on fighting.

“With this government, young people have no chance, with our bill, they’d have had a fighting chance.”

Speaking in the Holyrood debate on Thursday, children’s minister Natalie Don said the Government were still committed to improving transitions for disabled young people.

But she said the Government agreed with Holyrood’s Education, Children and Young People Committee, telling MSPs: “The Bill will not necessarily deliver on its laudable aims to resolve the issues experienced by disabled young people.

“But I’m sure that the focus and the priority that we are taking forward will.”

Ms Don was alluding to the Scottish Government’s planned national transitions to adulthood strategy.

“I am pleased to confirm today that we will aim to publish the strategy by the end of next year,” she said.

“This is an integral part of our work to improve transitions for disabled young people.”

The Bill, should it have progressed at Holyrood, would require “substantial amendment” at stage two, the minister added.