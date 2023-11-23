HS2 decision means cash can now be spent on northern transport projects, says PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HS2 decision means cash can now be spent on northern transport projects, says PM

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak met small business owners in Yorkshire (Molly Darlington/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said his decision to axe the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2 was done to enable projects such as a “critical” mass transit system for Leeds.

Mr Sunak was asked about the city being the largest in Europe not to have such a system as he visited businesses in the Farsley area of West Yorkshire on Thursday.

The Prime Minister told reporters: “There’s going to be significantly more funding for West Yorkshire mass transit as result of the decision I made on HS2.

“We’re repurposing every penny of the money that would have been spent on HS2 expansion and deploying that across the North – so, almost £20 billion. And a big chunk of that has been kept aside to deliver mass transit.”

Rishi Sunak, next to Emma White, had a go at jewellery making (Molly Darlington/PA)

He said: “So it can be delivered in full because, previously, there wasn’t full funding available.”

Mr Sunak said: “This was a long-term decision that I made because I thought it was better to spend that money on projects exactly like that as well as across the North – we’re fully electrifying all the lines from Hull to Leeds to Sheffield to Manchester, for example.

“Again, that’s £3 billion worth of investment that’s going to considerably improve frequency and capacity across all those places.”

He said a mass transit system “was critical to Leeds’s future growth”.

Mr Sunak also referenced the “huge investment” planned for Bradford, which he said included a new station and faster connections to Manchester.

The Prime Minister was speaking after touring businesses at the Sunny Bank Mills complex in Farsley, where he tried his hand at jewellery making.

Rishi Sunak met small business owners from Sunny Bank Mills (Molly Darlington/PA)

Mr Sunak had a cup of tea and spoke to business owners in the main gallery and then took up a hammer to fashion some metal at the Emma White jewellery studio.

“It’s really exciting what’s happening in Leeds,” he said.

The Prime Minister told reporters: “We’re big backers of Leeds. You can see that in the investment that’s gone into transport infrastructure, for example.”

And he added: “Most of all, this is about backing the incredible people and businesses in Leeds and I’ve been talking to some of them here today.”

Mr Sunak was also asked about the timetable for further devolution in the North, outlined in the autumn statement.

He said: “The good news is that devolution is actually being delivered by this Government.

“That’s empowering local leaders across the North, and particularly in Yorkshire, with the powers that they need and the funding alongside that to deliver for their local communities – something we’re proud to be doing more of.

“And, we’re keen to be having those discussion as soon as possible.”