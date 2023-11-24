Cabinet minister rejects suggestion UK could be facing new era of austerity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cabinet minister rejects suggestion UK could be facing new era of austerity

By Press Association
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said ‘austerity mark two’ was not on the cards (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A senior Conservative minister has rejected suggestions that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is planning to engage in a George Osborne-style austerity drive.

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I really don’t see us going into any era of austerity.”

He was speaking after think tanks such as the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and the Resolution Foundation pointed out that the Chancellor had in effect found £20 billion for tax cuts in the autumn statement by choosing not to protect some departments against the growing costs of inflation.

IFS director Paul Johnson told a briefing on Thursday that the Chancellor had “pencilled in numbers that suggest” he intends to reduce the size of the state to where it was before the Covid pandemic, in a move that was likely to “require some sharp cuts in many areas of public spending”.

“George Osborne managed to get the size of the state back down after the financial crisis – that was painful,” Mr Johnson said.

“Doing it again will be more painful still.

“Mr Osborne made his cuts after a decade of big spending increases. Mr Hunt, or his successor, will have no such luxury.”

But Mr Stride said “I don’t think we’re heading into that at all”, when asked on LBC whether Britain was headed for “austerity mark two”.

Mr Osborne, chancellor during David Cameron’s premiership, cut public spending during the coalition government years, and after the Tories won a majority in 2015, as he looked to reduce the UK’s day-to-day spending budget deficit following the global financial crisis in 2008.

Theresa May, successor to Lord Cameron, who is now Foreign Secretary, announced an end to austerity policies in 2018.

Former chancellor George Osborne cut public spending during his time in office (Danny Lawson/PA)

Cabinet minister Mr Stride told GMB on Friday that tax breaks to businesses in this week’s fiscal event, along with future Civil Service productivity improvements, could help grow the economy and provide more money for public services.

He said: “We have to look at productivity. Public services aren’t all about just constantly spending ever more money. It is about the outputs.

“So John Glen (Cabinet Office minister), one of my very capable colleagues, and others across Government, are absolutely engaged in a mission to improve productivity across the public sector.

“I believe it is the case that if we were to increase productivity by 0.5% for example, there wouldn’t be any further pressure on increases in taxes.

“So I think there is a huge amount we can do through productivity and investing in the long-term to get that growth going.”