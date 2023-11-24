Glasgow NHS boss not included in new expert advisory group, Yousaf confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Glasgow NHS boss not included in new expert advisory group, Yousaf confirms

By Press Association
John Brown, the chairman of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, will not be part of a new expert group being set up by the government, Humza Yousaf confirmed (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The chairman of Scotland’s largest health board will not be part of a new advisory group being set up by ministers, Humza Yousaf has confirmed.

The First Minister said that John Brown, the outgoing chairman of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, would not be part of a Governance Advisory Board being set up to support “continuous improvement” in the NHS.

Mr Brown had previously co-chaired the NHS Scotland Corporate Governance Steering Group (CGSG) until this was “stood down” by the Scottish Government in November 2022.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar,  who has repeatedly called for both the chair and chief executive of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to be sacked in the wake of deaths of patients such as schoolgirl Milly Main, welcomed the news.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar repeated calls for the board of NHS Greater and Glasgow and Clyde to be removed (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said it was a “gross insult to the families bereaved in the Queen Elizabeth University scandal that the health board’s chair has been advising the Scottish Government on ‘good governance’”.

The Scottish Labour leader said: “I welcome the news that this will no longer be the case.”

But he added: “Removing John Brown from his advisory role is a step in the right direction but it is not nearly enough – the board’s entire leadership needs to go.”

Criticising the Scottish Government, Mr Sarwar said: “The SNP has empowered the leadership of this scandal-hit board throughout this scandal and the subsequent cover-up and it must end.”

His comments came after Mr Yousaf confirmed in a letter to the Scottish Labour leader that Mr Brown would not be part of the new expert advisory group being established.

The First Minister told how a new Governance Advisory Board “which will guide and support the continuous improvement of governance for NHS Scotland” was being established.

Mr Yousaf said: “The board will be comprised of a small number of individuals who are considered experts in the governance field, yet independent from the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland – it will not include John Brown.”

The announcement regarding Mr Brown comes in the wake of reports that NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is now being considered as a formal suspect as Police Scotland investigate the death of 10-year-old Milly and a “number” of other patients.