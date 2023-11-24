Robertson meets Grangemouth part-owners amid criticism over China trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robertson meets Grangemouth part-owners amid criticism over China trip

By Press Association
Angus Robertson has met bosses of the Chinese firm which part-owns the Grangemouth refinery (PA)
Angus Robertson has met bosses of the Chinese firm which part-owns the Grangemouth refinery (PA)

Scotland’s External Affairs Secretary has been meeting bosses at the Chinese firm which part-owns the Grangemouth oil refinery, as ministers aim to secure a future for the site beyond its 2025 shutdown date.

Angus Robertson, who has been criticised by members of his own party and opposition leaders for travelling to China on Scottish Government business, held talks with senior managers of Petrochina in Beijing on Friday.

It comes days after Petroineos, the owners of the Grangemouth site, announced the refinery is to cease operations in the spring of 2025, when the plant will become a fuel import terminal.

Mr Robertson said on X, formerly Twitter: “Grangemouth refinery is a joint venture involving Chinese state-backed Petrochina.

“I met with senior managers in Beijing today to look at all options to extend the life of the refinery.”

His comments came as he was criticised for making the trip to China, with fellow SNP politician Stewart McDonald telling BBC Scotland News that the country’s “catastrophic” human rights record must be raised during the visit.

Mr McDonald, the MP for Glasgow South, added: “China is no ordinary trading partner. It has violently cracked down on democracy and the rule of law in Hong Kong, is carrying out a genocide against Uighur Muslims, is increasingly threatening the people of Taiwan.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he would be “extremely interested to know whether Angus Robertson plans to use any of his time in China to discuss human rights abuses and violations”.

Alex Cole-Hamilton demanded to know if Mr Robertson would raise China’s ‘human rights abuses and violations’ during the visit (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

He added: “The Scottish Government never seem to think about what kinds of messages their decisions send, or what the risks of them may be.

“While Angus Robertson gets wined and dined by the Beijing regime, Liberal Democrats will continue calling on the Scottish Government to conduct immediate strategic audits of the reach of China’s interests and influences in our country.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson stressed its position on China is “resolute and in keeping with the values of Scotland”.

They added: “Like the UK Government, the Scottish Government considers that China’s global importance and impact means it is essential we maintain economic, political, cultural, educational and social relationships with the people of China and work together on global priorities such as tackling climate change and biodiversity loss.

“China is a priority market for Scottish exports and we have strong academic and research links in higher education.

“A positive trade and investment relationship is mutually beneficial, where consistent with our values and overall national security, and helps people and businesses to connect through education, research and cultural links.”