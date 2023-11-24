Lowest paid school staff regularly buying essentials for pupils, survey finds

School support staff regularly use their own money to help pay for pupils’ stationery, food and clothing, despite almost all of them saying their rate of pay is not enough to cover their own living costs, research has found.

Unison surveyed more than 3,000 school workers across Scotland and found some of the lowest paid, including pupil support assistants, catering and cleaning staff, are buying food, clothes and stationery for struggling pupils.

Two-fifths of school support staff (41%) said they have helped with food or packed lunches, while more than one third (36%) have helped with uniform costs.

Just under one-fifth (19%) have helped by providing books and stationery.

But the report shows school support staff themselves are struggling with rising living costs.

School support staff at Unison recently took strike action over pay (Jane Barlow/PA)

Almost all (92%) of those surveyed said they earn less than £1,600 per month after tax, with almost one-third (32%) saying they pocket under £1,000 per month.

Almost half (46%) of school workers said they have had to borrow money from family to stay afloat, while 15% have used food banks.

Some staff who responded to the survey said they have to cut their own hair and buy second-hand clothes because their wages do not stretch far enough to cover the costs.

One respondent to the survey said: “I regularly use food banks, clothing banks and have had to sell my furniture.

“I am dependent on benefits to supplement my income.

“I am paid four weekly, which means my benefits regularly get sanctioned.

“My pay is also so low that the job centre are making me attend weekly appointments to find another job.

“We need sectorial collective bargaining. I just cannot continue like this.”

More than a quarter (27%) of respondents have taken a second or third job, and more than two-fifths (44%) said they are looking for more “lucrative” roles, with one respondent saying supermarket Aldi is paying more than her local authority for her school job.

The survey also found more than a third (37%) of staff do unpaid overtime every week.

Unison Scotland’s Lorraine Thompson said: “Even though school staff in Scotland are not well-off themselves, they’re still doing what they can for their pupils.

“Their generosity and dedication are to be applauded, but it is truly shocking that employees struggling to make ends meet are having to bail out less fortunate families.

“This can’t continue. The report identifies thousands of staff who are being attracted to jobs in retail and hospitality, with less responsibility and better pay.

“But support staff are vital to the smooth running of schools and the experiences of pupils. Their pay should better reflect the invaluable support they provide.”

Earlier this month, Unison school support staff members in some parts of Scotland took strike action over a revised pay offer from council umbrella body Cosla, which followed national action in September.

However the union suspended further action after the offer was improved, and said it would put the pay deal to members and recommend they accept it.

Cosla has been approached for comment.