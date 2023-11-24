No 10 does not deny Foreign Office intervened over letter on Telegraph takeover

Downing Street has not denied reports that the Foreign Office intervened to “soften” language used by the Culture Secretary to avoid offending an Abu Dhabi-backed fund seeking to take over the Telegraph newspaper.

Lucy Frazer had suggested this week she was “minded” to open an investigation into whether the deal was against the public interest and the effect it may have on press freedom.

She said she had written to the fund, RedBird IMI, as well as the publication’s previous owners, the Barclay family, and their bank, Lloyds, to inform them of the possible intervention.

Officials are said to have been worried about offending the United Arab Emirates – which includes Abu Dhabi – ahead of a summit in London for foreign investors next week, the Telegraph reported.

On Friday, Number 10 said it was “standard procedure” for the Foreign Office to advise other Government departments.

Asked whether there were concerns over the reports, a spokeswoman said: “I wouldn’t usually get into speculative reporting.

“I would just say it’s also standard practice for the Foreign Office to provide advice to other Government departments, but to be very clear this matter and decision is solely one for the Culture Secretary.”

She said no decisions have yet been taken and it is an “ongoing consideration process”.

RedBird IMI investment fund, which is a joint venture between US firm RedBird Capital and International Media Investments (IMI) of Abu Dhabi, earlier confirmed it had reached a deal with the Barclays which would see debts they owed to Lloyds repaid.

RedBird IMI and the Foreign Office have been contacted for comment.