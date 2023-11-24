Met Police confident Jewish people will be safe in London this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Met Police confident Jewish people will be safe in London this weekend

By Press Association
Around 1,500 officers will be deployed for the protests (PA)
Around 1,500 officers will be deployed for the protests (PA)

The Metropolitan Police have said it will be safe for Jewish people to come into London this weekend with both pro-Palestinian and antisemitism protests being held.

A 90-minute march organised by the volunteer-led charity Campaign Against Antisemitism is due to take place in London on Sunday.

Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, the Gold Commander in London this weekend, said 40,000-50,000 people were expected to attend the protest, which will start outside the Royal Courts of Justice.

Another pro-Palestinian protest of around 100,000 people marching from Park Lane to Whitehall will also be held on Saturday, as the city enters a busy period in the run-up to Christmas.

Speaking at a press briefing, Mr Adelekan said: “We will put all the protection that we put around any march around that antisemitism march, and we are working very closely with the Jewish community.

“I’ve personally met the organisers, the Campaign Against Antisemitism, I’ve had a number of conversations with them on how we’re going to keep them safe.”

Mr Adelekan said chants using the word “jihad” were causing upset and concern in the Jewish community but were “always contextual”.

He added that officers would enter large crowds decisively and quickly to arrest those using the chant to incite violence, terrorism or antisemitism.

POLICE Israel
(PA Graphics)

Asked about reports that Tommy Robinson, founder and former leader of the far-right English Defence League, could attend the protest, Mr Adelekan said he was “not welcome” at the march and would be engaged by officers.

Mr Robinson was seen among the crowds of counter-protesters who clashed with police during protests held on Armistice Day.

Mr Adelekan added: “What we cannot see and what we will not let happen is the kind of violence that happened on November 11.

“We have got enough officers in order to make sure we prevent that from happening.”

Around 1,500 officers will be deployed for the protests with several hundred drafted in from other forces through mutual aid.

Mr Adelekan said the force’s use of retrospective facial recognition to identify criminals at the protests was “improving all the time”.

Leaflets will also be handed out to protesters by officers along the march to provide “absolute clarity” on what will be deemed an offence, he added.

The Cenotaph and several other monuments will again be guarded throughout the weekend.